Why Customers Wait Hours In Line At One Seattle Donut Shop

Most people wouldn't wait in line for more than an hour just to enjoy mediocre donuts, so it's not surprising the pastries sold at The Flour Box are anything but. The brioche donuts (which use extra eggs and butter to create a remarkably rich treat) are made without preservatives, softeners, or stabilizers; giving them a truly fresh taste and texture. The donuts take three days in total to prepare, with each donut being completely handmade. This is likely the reason for the limited supply and schedule, with the shop only being open from Thursday to Sunday each week.

But while the methodology behind making these donuts is important, the ingredients used to do so are arguably what make the pastry what it is. At The Flour Box, the bakers use high-end ingredients like authentic Madagascar bourbon vanilla bean paste, Belgian dark chocolate, premium Sugimoto matcha, and locally sourced flour, eggs, and butter to get the job done.

All these factors contribute to The Flour Box amassing overwhelming positive reviews online, with fans on both Yelp and Reddit being absolutely amazed by the donuts' taste. "Although the line does get extremely long," one Yelper acknowledged in their five-star review, "they're worth the wait." The store has some strong competition in the form of Raised Doughnuts (which we ranked the best donut shop in the state of Washington), but some say The Flour Box is legitimately second to none. "The best brioche donuts in Washington by far," another Yelper proclaimed. "You can tell they use all fresh ingredients."