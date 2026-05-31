Give Chicken Fried Steak A Major Crunch Upgrade With This Cereal

Chicken fried steak is one of those must-try Texas foods everyone should eat at least once, although we dare say most people who've tried it come back for another go-round. (Especially pigtailed country music stars — it's one of Willie Nelson's favorite comfort meals). Chicken fried steak is basically an American version of schnitzel, consisting of steak (usually cubed steak) coated in batter or breadcrumbs and then fried in oil (or oil and butter, as per Ree Drummond's preferred method). Some recipes, however, eschew the breadcrumbs for a crunchier coating of crushed corn flakes cereal.

When used in a chicken fried steak recipe, corn flakes can replace breadcrumbs on a 1:1 basis. With this method, the cubed steaks are first floured, then dipped in egg, and finally rolled in crushed cereal before frying. At this point, your steak could be either chicken fried or country fried — the main difference between the two is the gravy. (The former is typically topped with a white gravy, while the latter is drenched in a brown one.)

Why use corn flakes as a coating? Well, this cereal is built to withstand a certain amount of milk before it dissolves into a soggy mess, so it stands to reason that it would retain its crunch when introduced to hot oil. It also adds a little sweetness to the dish. Cornflakes themselves typically aren't sweetened unless you're using Frosted Flakes. (Tony the Tiger fans take note: This could actually be grrrreat!) Even so, they do contain some added sugar and corn itself is among the sweeter-tasting vegetables.