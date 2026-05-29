Why Alton Brown Didn't Eat Lamb For Nearly 3 Decades

Alton Brown's favorite food to cook might be omelets, but the celebrity chef and "Good Eats" host has worked with nearly everything. In the protein-heavy world of meat dishes, you can find Alton Brown speaking about prime rib swaps and his genius bologna sandwich, but it turns out Brown has some complicated opinions about lamb meat. Specifically, it's been nearly three decades since he's eaten lamb, something which only changed just recently.

Brown appeared on a recent episode of Mythical Kitchen, the food-themed YouTube channel hosted by Josh Scherer as part of the Mythical online empire. The interview involved the show's lovably ominous "Last Meals" segment where Scherer asks his guest about their hypothetical last meal on Earth, and then they eat it together. For the third course of his last meal, Brown chose a lamb dish and had a story to tell alongside it: "So I have not had a bite of lamb in 25 years," Brown said, even though he called it his favorite type of meat.

What happened, then? Brown briefly worked in a slaughterhouse in 1997. "I was in meat fabrication class and was given the opportunity to go work a spring lamb slaughter," Brown told Scherer. "And I was like, if I don't do this I'm going to be a hypocrite. And so I did. I went and I spent three days killing the little lambsies, and I have not actually put a bite of lamb into my mouth since that time."