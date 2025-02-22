The Cheaper Prime Rib Swap Alton Brown Prefers

If you're making ribs for a special occasion dinner, it's tempting to reach for the USDA prime. After all, ribs are a lot of work. You want high-quality meat, right? Not necessarily — at least, according to author, director, and "Good Eats" host Alton Brown. Brown can certainly afford prime rib, but the Food Network-turned-Netflix star prefers choice. "I like choice," Brown told Tasting Table in December 2024. "I think it's meatier."

Just to clarify: The term "prime ribs" has two different meanings. "Prime ribs" could refer to a specific cut. It's short for "primal ribs." But prime is also a USDA grade for beef. Most customers believe prime beef is higher quality than other USDA grades, like choice or select. But many pros — including Brown — disagree. Here, we're talking about the grade.

USDA grades are based on marbling, which refers to the way fat is distributed through the meat. Historically, fine marbling was the gold standard. Meat with fine marbling has small bits of fat evenly distributed throughout the muscle: Think of the distinctive dappled patterning on Wagyu beef. But, while those bits of fat may be small, fine marbling usually means the meat is fattier overall.