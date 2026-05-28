How Long To Bake Sweet Potatoes For Perfect Results Every Time

Even giving sweet potatoes an extra hit of flavor with baking staples and complementary condiments won't save a spud that's underdone; or overdone, for that matter. Nailing that sweet spot where the veg is tender without becoming mushy can be tricky, so The Takeout recently sought the advice of not one but two experts to determine how much cooking time is required for a perfectly baked sweet potato.

Before setting them in the oven, Erin Clarke, the bestselling cookbook author behind Well Plated, noted that some prep work is necessary for her preferred method. "Start by scrubbing the sweet potatoes, pat them dry, then poke them a few times with a fork so steam can escape," she said. After seasoning them with olive oil and salt, the timing is fairly straightforward. "I bake them at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than many recipes suggest, but the higher heat gives you more sweetness and tenderness in less time. At that temperature, a medium sweet potato takes about 45 to 50 minutes."

Jessica Rice, senior test kitchen editor for Budget Bytes, prefers to shorten that cooking time by utilizing the help of everyone's favorite sous chef. "Sometimes I like to par-cook them in the microwave first. I prick the sweet potato all over with a fork, then microwave them on high for 3 to 5 minutes," she said. "Then, I let it finish baking in the oven. This cuts the baking time roughly in half! Preheat the oven to 400 degrees, then bake for 25 minutes after my microwaving trick."