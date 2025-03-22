13 Common Mistakes That People Make When Cooking Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes are so darn underrated. This incredibly versatile root vegetable doesn't get nearly the amount of attention as the traditional white spud, and yet there are so many ways to make it your own. With that said, there are also many ways you can ruin a sweet potato — besides mistaking your sweet potato as a yam (they aren't the same thing), other common mistakes include utilizing the wrong cooking methods, approaching sweet potatoes with a lack of creativity, and so much more.
No worries, though — we're here to alleviate you of your sweet potato struggles. In this post, we're exposing the common mistakes people make when cooking up sweet potatoes as well as offering tips and tricks for how to prepare your best sweet potato yet. From tried-and-true cooking methods to fun and innovative recipes, we've got the information you need to take your sweet potato game to the next level. So, if you're ready, let's jump in.
Adding too many sugary toppings
We get that "loading" sweet potatoes is a popular thing amongst steakhouses across the nation, but dousing a veggie that's already plenty sweet with caramel sauce, brown sugar, cinnamon, honey butter, and marshmallows sounds a bit like overkill if you ask us. Because sweet potatoes are naturally sweet, a little goes a long way when it comes to enhancing their flavor. And while marshmallows, brown sugar, and the like add to their decadence, it sometimes overshadows the sweet potato itself, leaving you with a mouthful of toppings without much else.
In our humble opinion, sweet potatoes don't need a ton of extras to taste great. If you aren't into eating them plain (we understand, though we'd be lying if we said we don't love eating them this way), feel free to add a few fun toppings to accentuate the veggie without overpowering it. One of the best ways to do this is to pick a natural sweetener (try pure store-bought maple syrup or honey) along with a pat of butter and a dash of cinnamon. The rich and creamy taste of the butter complements the natural sweetness that accompanies sweet potatoes, while the maple syrup and cinnamon aid in boosting decadence without overdoing it.
No, it might not be quite like the steakhouse version, but does it really need to be? Sometimes, less is more, especially when it comes to topping sweet potatoes.
Baking sweet potatoes without a pan to catch drippings
A fierce debate still rages on about whether or not it's necessary to pierce baked sweet potatoes before baking them, but one thing remains true, and that is that you absolutely need to place something beneath your baked sweet potatoes, pricked or not. While most people worry that not poking holes in sweet potatoes could cause them to turn into oven-bound hand grenades (which is true, by the way), piercing your sweet potatoes also can cause potential issues.
As your pricked sweet potato bakes in the oven, you may notice its sugars begin to come to the surface and bubble out of the holes you've created. In the event that you don't have a baking sheet to catch the drippings, those juices can then hit the bottom of your oven, not only creating an awful mess to have to clean up but also the potential for smoke, smells, and even small flames as the liquid hits your oven's heating elements.
When catching sweet potato drippings, you only need to place a baking pan on the lowest rack of your oven to catch the liquid — you don't necessarily need to put the potato directly on the pan. This method ensures that you get a nice crisp skin while still being able to pierce your potatoes, all while maintaining a clean oven. Sounds like a win.
Undercooking sweet potatoes
Though sweet potatoes can sometimes cook even faster than regular potatoes, they can also be tricky to cook all the way through. This is particularly true for sweet potatoes that are large — though they may feel tender when you squish their sides, sweet potatoes are quite deceptive and may still have a tough, uncooked middle.
So, what can be done? Though you may wish to preserve the physical appearance of your sweet potato as much as possible, the only way to truly know if you've cooked your potato all the way through is to pierce it down the middle with a sharp-tipped knife. It shouldn't be a shallow pierce either — make it count by plunging your knife deep. If you hit tough flesh, you know the sweet potato needs more time — if your knife glides straight through, then congratulations — your spud is ready to eat.
Remember that the size of your baked sweet potato, as well as oven temperature, will play a role in how quickly it will cook. If you're using other cooking methods, such as boiling or using an air fryer, a similar method for checking doneness can also be used. Whatever you do, don't rely on the "squish the sides" method only — it simply isn't a reliable way to determine if your sweet potato is cooked in the middle.
Overlooking the many ways to cook a sweet potato
As previously stated, there are many ways to cook a sweet potato, and though baking them in the oven is a (relatively) mess-free and convenient alternative, it isn't the only way. Mashed sweet potatoes are another delicious way to enjoy them, albeit a recipe like this takes more work — you'll need to skin and boil the potatoes before whipping them along with your choice of milk, cream, butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, or whatever other ingredients suit your fancy.
Not looking to mash your sweet potatoes? No problem. Try roasting them, instead. Simply peel before dicing and placing them onto a baking sheet or into your air fryer (we love the COSORI Air Fryer Pro 9-in-1). You could even slice them into wedges if sweet potato fries are your thing. Then, drizzle your sweet potatoes with a little olive oil and seasonings before popping them in to roast. Delish.
Being shy about using sweet potatoes in savory recipes
Because sweet potatoes are, well, sweet, it can be tempting to think they only belong in dessert-style recipes or as a sugary side dish. However, nothing could be further from the truth. Because sweet potatoes are naturally sweet, they usually play well with savory dishes, as they can help balance the flavor of robust meals. One of the ways we love to eat sweet potatoes is as part of a ground beef skillet – simply fry up some seasoned ground beef alongside fresh herbs combined with grilled onions and fresh-cooked sweet potatoes. Enjoy this medley over rice with a bit of homemade beef gravy and green veggies on the side for a hearty, nutritious, and well-balanced meal.
Other great sweet potato recipes exist, including sweet potato gougeres, some sweet potato salad, and others. And while we encourage adding your potatoes directly to dishes like these, you can also enjoy sweet potatoes on the side — we love sampling them as a part of a savory meatloaf dinner or even a juicy, well-seasoned chicken breast.
Neglecting to make sweet potatoes a part of breakfast
Speaking of adding sweet potatoes to savory dishes, it's totally acceptable to eat them with breakfast, accompanied by eggs, sausage, and all. In fact, this is one of our favorite ways to enjoy sweet potatoes, as it puts a slightly healthier spin on the first meal of the day while accentuating traditional breakfast grabs with satisfyingly rich sweetness.
But enjoying sweet potatoes alongside eggs and meat isn't the only way to relish their impeccable flavor for breakfast — we've substituted mashed sweet potatoes for pumpkin purée in muffins and pancakes before, and you can even throw a little sweet potato in your oatmeal if you're down for it. Love having smoothies for breakfast? Why not toss cooked sweet potato in with dates, almond milk, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, and ice for a chill smoothie with unexpected cozy vibes? We get that most of these suggestions are a little unorthodox, but hey, that's part of what makes them fun, right?
Thinking only one variety of sweet potatoes exists
When you hear the word "sweet potato," what comes to mind? If you're anything like us, you're probably thinking of a bumpy pink-tinged spud with bright orange flesh. And though this is certainly the most common type of sweet potato out there, it isn't the only variety. There are over 15 sweet potato types, including Garnet, Jewel, and Speckled Purple, just to name a few. And while we don't have time to detail the differences between each, don't be surprised if you come across a few odd-looking sweet potatoes during your shopping trip, with each containing significant flavor and textural differences that you should be aware of.
A purple sweet potato, for example, sometimes goes by different names, with the Stokes Purple being one of the most well-known. This kind of sweet potato is characterized by its purple or brown-tinged skin and bright violet flesh. Its flavor won't be as sweet as a "regular" orange sweet potato, and you might find that it's a bit starchier and takes longer to cook. Other types, such as the white sweet potato, also have varying attributes, including milder, drier, and crumblier than the traditional sweet potato, though they are still enjoyable when properly prepared.
It might feel intimidating, but we'd encourage you to give other sweet potatoes a shot when you're able to. With so many varieties available, these unique sweet potato offerings can bring fresh new flavors to the dinner table.
Wrapping sweet potatoes in foil
Wrapping sweet potatoes in foil just makes sense, doesn't it? Well, it might on the surface, but in reality, it's usually better not to. We may get a little flack for this one, but aside from making cleanup a bit easier, wrapping sweet potatoes in foil is generally a waste. It traps steam, which causes the skin of the sweet potato to become wet and soggy. By keeping sweet potatoes out of foil, you effectively allow moisture to escape, allowing for more concentrated flavor along with crispy skins.
To cook your sweet potatoes without foil, first, pierce them with a fork before placing them in your preheated oven on the middle rack. As mentioned before, you'll want to make sure that you place a baking sheet underneath the sweet potatoes to catch any drippings and prevent a mess in your oven. To make cleaning up even more of a cinch, consider covering your baking pan in foil — once your baked potatoes are done cooking, you'll simply remove your drippings pan, throw away the foil, and place your clean baking sheet back in the cupboard. It doesn't get any easier than that.
Forgetting that it's perfectly safe to eat (clean) sweet potato skins
Unless you plan to make dessert out of your sweet potatoes, you rarely need to remove their skins. Sweet potato skins tend to be high in antioxidants and, as such, should probably be making it into your tummy more often than they do. Peels can be left on for recipes that include mashed sweet potatoes, sweet potato fries, and others, though some recipes, like sweet potato pancakes or sweet potato cookies, are best made with skins removed first.
If you do plan to eat the skin of your sweet potato, be sure to clean it first — simply use a vegetable scrubber like this OXO Good Grips Vegetable Brush to get the job done. Once clean, go ahead and dry the skin before dousing a bit of olive oil on its exterior if you're baking them — this can help make the texture of the skin more pleasant to eat. Alternatively, you can gut sweet potato skins to enjoy them on their own — we've seen people load them with all sorts of yummy toppings and even enjoy the skin as chips. With all of these fresh ideas, you now have every excuse to include more sweet potato peels in your diet.
Being uncreative with spices
Because sweet potatoes possess a fairly neutral yet gently sweet flavor, they make the perfect canvas for a variety of toppings, especially when it comes to fun spices. We've spotted all sorts of interesting flavor combinations for spicing up sweet potatoes from the peeps over at Reddit — additions like rosemary, thyme, parmesan, honey, paprika, and chili powder are only a few. Other options include ginger, soy sauce, sesame seeds, and chili oil for an Asian spin, or even unexpected spices, like salt, pepper, onion powder, cumin, and garlic, for irresistible umami savor.
Ultimately, there isn't one way to enjoy sweet potatoes as long as you remember one thing: Less is more when it comes to seasoning this delicate root vegetable, so try to keep your spices and added ingredients to a minimum. We're thinking two to four ingredients is best, but ultimately, you'll need to use your taste buds as a guide for striking the best balance.
Making desserts without using sweet potatoes as an ingredient
You might not guess it, but sweet potatoes can make a wonderful addition to certain sweet treats. Because of their color and smooth flavor, sweet potatoes work well in pies, cupcakes, and other desserts. Want to put a new twist on pound cake? Try sweet potato pound cake the next time you're in the kitchen. You only need a couple of cups of peeled, mashed, and cooked sweet potatoes along with standard cake ingredients to whip it up. Add to that a few dashes of warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg (and maybe even a bit of orange zest) to amplify the flavor.
Also, though not technically a dessert, you can make a mean sweet potato chutney using tantalizing additions that will satisfy sugar cravings. Simply cube sweet potatoes and throw them in a pot along with sautéed onions, vinegar, dried cherries, brown sugar, and other ingredients. Cook everything together to allow all of the flavors to harmonize. Use it as a spread over grilled meat, or enjoy on its own. You're welcome.
Forgetting that most canned sweet potatoes come heavily sweetened
We love the convenience that canned sweet potatoes offer — simply throw them in a pot and reheat, or add them directly to your favorite recipe. Still, there is at least one downfall when it comes to using canned sweet potatoes, and that is that they often come sweetened.
Now, when we say "sweetened," we don't just mean they contain a little sugar — actually, many cans of sweet potatoes carry as much as 28 grams of added sugar per can. And because sweet potatoes are often dually topped with decadent ingredients like marshmallows and brown sugar, this sugar-laden canned vegetable might prove harmful to your health, especially if you consume sweetened potatoes like these regularly.
Your best bet? Look for unsweetened sweet potato varieties like this Farmer's Market Organic Sweet Potato Purée, or nix the canned route completely by only purchasing sweet potatoes fresh. No, it's not as convenient, but if you're looking to cut back on sugar and calories, it might be the best route.
Underestimating the addition of nuts
We know the upcoming tip won't be everyone's thing, but if you'd like to add a little crunch to your otherwise standard sweet potato dish, adding nuts is a great option. Because sweet potatoes have a mellow, sweet, and creamy flavor, nuts add the perfect textural contrast. Any nut will do, though you should be aware that the taste and texture of certain nuts, like pecans, walnuts, pistachios, and almonds tend to work best.
As far as how to add these nuts to sweet potatoes, the world is your oyster. Crush them before using as a delightfully crunchy topping over sweet potato casserole, or use as a decorative garnish over creamy sweet potato oatmeal. You can even try making a pecan pie crust to house your sweet potato pie — the flavor of pecans will infuse the pie in an effortless, unexpected, yet totally delicious win.