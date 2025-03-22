13 Common Mistakes That People Make When Cooking Sweet Potatoes

We get that "loading" sweet potatoes is a popular thing amongst steakhouses across the nation, but dousing a veggie that's already plenty sweet with caramel sauce, brown sugar, cinnamon, honey butter, and marshmallows sounds a bit like overkill if you ask us. Because sweet potatoes are naturally sweet, a little goes a long way when it comes to enhancing their flavor. And while marshmallows, brown sugar, and the like add to their decadence, it sometimes overshadows the sweet potato itself, leaving you with a mouthful of toppings without much else.

In our humble opinion, sweet potatoes don't need a ton of extras to taste great. If you aren't into eating them plain (we understand, though we'd be lying if we said we don't love eating them this way), feel free to add a few fun toppings to accentuate the veggie without overpowering it. One of the best ways to do this is to pick a natural sweetener (try pure store-bought maple syrup or honey) along with a pat of butter and a dash of cinnamon. The rich and creamy taste of the butter complements the natural sweetness that accompanies sweet potatoes, while the maple syrup and cinnamon aid in boosting decadence without overdoing it.

No, it might not be quite like the steakhouse version, but does it really need to be? Sometimes, less is more, especially when it comes to topping sweet potatoes.