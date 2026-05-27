Why Watermelon Flavored Candy Tastes Nothing Like The Real Deal

Watermelon candies are an odd duck. A slice of watermelon is sweet enough to almost taste like a candy already, and you can turn watermelon rinds into a summer candy by simmering them with syrup. Meanwhile, there's always something off about artificial watermelon candies, and it can be difficult to place exactly what it is. A watermelon flavored Jolly Rancher is pink like a watermelon, sweet like a watermelon, and it's one of America's favorite Halloween candies, but it doesn't taste like the real thing. The reason why, as with many things, involves chemistry.

In short, the chemicals which give watermelons their natural flavor don't really work when used in candy, so candy makers need to replicate it. The chemicals inside watermelons which help provide their flavor include carotenoids, especially one called lycopene, which gives lots of different fruits their distinctive, fruity red color. Then you have a couple of aldehyde compounds which provide the watermelon's natural scent. Since taste and smell are closely connected, these also impact the flavor. Unfortunately, because these chemical compounds aren't very stable, they break apart easily, which makes them challenging to add into candies. Candy makers have done their best to replicate these flavor compounds with other chemicals, but watermelon science is more complicated than you might expect. Nobody's gotten it right just yet.