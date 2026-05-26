This Aldi Find Was Made For Summer Grilling (And It's Under $10)

To be fair, the chicken skewers are not exactly jazzed up to the nines the way the chicken skewers at Whole Foods might be with their tiny little slices of onion and bell pepper, but that just leaves you with plenty of room to customize these tasty handhelds to your liking. We're partial to adding slices of pickle to our chicken skewers, but you go ahead and take what money you saved on the meat by shopping at Aldi and customize the dish how you like.

Unfortunately, Aldi doesn't allow customers to leave reviews on its website for its various products, but the internet respects no limitations, so plenty of people have taken to Reddit to discuss. A brief glance at the conversation surrounding these skewers makes it seem like they're sort of hit or miss. Some people really like them, lots of people thought they were pretty mid, and a healthy portion of the commenters were put off by the texture.

Starting out on a positive note, we have one Redditor who said, "We grilled these a few weeks ago. They were amazing!" In a separate thread on the same topic, a different Redditor said, "I grilled them and they were ok. Not enough flavor for me, tbh." A lack of flavor isn't ideal, but you can easily fix that by adding your own seasonings and sauces. As for the texture, the sentiment this Redditor expressed was sadly quite common: "I got these once and thought the meat texture was terrible. Taste like old, processed meat."