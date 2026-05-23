11 Tips For Brewing Yerba Mate Like A Pro

In the early hours of the morning, many find themselves reaching for a tea or coffee to help put a bit of pep in their step and start the day on the right track. Over in South America, though, many reach for a completely separate option, a drink called yerba mate. Instead of tea leaves or coffee beans, the drink is created when mixing hot water with a plant called Ilex paraguariensis (also known as yerba mate). The result is a bitter beverage that even Sabrina Carpenter enjoys to give herself an energy boost before diving into her favorite meal.

Though the process of brewing the drink may appear straightforward, there is a whole bunch of new terminology associated with the land of yerba mate that may at first appear daunting. A bombilla, for example, is a term you may be unfamiliar with, but see mentioned commonly in reference to the drink. It's a straw made of metal with a rounded strainer at one end and a mouthpiece at the other, which filters the plant debris from the liquid as you drink.

To keep us on the straight and narrow, we turned to two experts for advice, who were more than happy to assist. Karla Johan is both a sommelier and owner of Alma Gourmet, while Alejandra Lapietra is a yerba mate sommelier who offers both courses and experiences related to the drink. Together, they provide us with real insight into brewing yerba mate like a true pro.