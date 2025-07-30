Why Your Nespresso Tastes Burnt And How You Can Fix It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nespresso machines may have brought homemade espresso to the masses, but at a price — even the Vertuo Pop+, which is the least expensive model, starts at nearly $90, while more elaborate models cost up to $850. If you're paying top dollar for a coffee maker, you'd expect perfect coffee every single time, so why does Nespresso coffee sometimes taste burnt? Theo Chan, who blogs about his favorite beverage at Coffee Roast, thinks this is more a matter of perception than anything else. "Nespresso machines cannot overheat in a way that directly burns coffee," Chan told The Takeout. "The extraction temperature is controlled and does not reach levels that would burn the coffee grounds."

Chan feels the burnt flavor may be the result of using a roast that's too dark for your taste. Nespresso pods come with little numbers on them and each number indicates an intensity level. "Higher intensity numbers tend to indicate darker roasts, which come with more bitter, smoky, and roasted notes," said Chan, noting that these flavors can come across as tasting burnt to people who prefer lighter roasts with less bitterness. "If you're sensitive to strong or bitter coffee, choose capsules with a lower intensity rating and avoid the darkest blends," he said. "Smart capsule choices make a noticeable improvement in flavor."