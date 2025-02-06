What Exactly Do The Numbers On Your Nespresso Pods Mean?

Regular old coffee drinkers are closer to becoming professional baristas than ever thanks to at-home coffee equipment like Nespresso machines which allow us to brew instant cups of espresso, cappuccinos, mochas, and more (though you really ought to clean yours). These pods (aka the little cups that hold coffee grounds) come in over two dozen flavor options and usually have a tiny number somewhere between 1-13 on the foil lid. Though people tend to ignore those numbers in favor of reading the pod's flavor description, that little '6' in the corner is an indicator of Nespresso's intensity levels, which will tell you just how bitter that magical cup of coffee is going to be.

The intensity levels are supposed to be Nespresso's quick and simplified way of letting consumers know just what kind of punch that pod is going to pack. It represents the degree of the coffee roast and the strength of its flavor. In other words: The higher the number on the pod, the more intense the coffee. This can be invaluable to a customer who's on the lookout for a sweeter flavor and would be disappointed to take home a pack of pods named "Stormio," not understanding that the level eight intensity means it's going to be strong.