What The Heck Do The Numbers On Nespresso Pods Mean?

With largely unrecognizable names like diavolitto, orafio, and odacio, many non-Italian-speaking Nespresso consumers may rely on their intensity scale to understand what they are drinking. It seems logical to correlate the intensity number to the amount of caffeine in the brew — but Nespresso's scale is more nuanced than that, referring more to intensity of flavor than the measure of caffeine.

On the Nespresso site, it indicates that a coffee's intensity number is determined by four factors: the level of roasting, the body of the taste, the bitterness, and the concentration of coffee solids in the brew. "It does not refer to the amount of caffeine found in the coffee." Nespresso's intensity scale ranges from 1 to thirteen. Coffees 6 and below are categorized as "not intense," and options above 8 are listed as "intense." Regardless of the distinction, the coffee company does not factor the caffeine level of each pod into its intensity.