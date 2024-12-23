TikTok's Coke With Espresso And Cream Is All Flair And No Fizz

TikTok is a breeding ground for unexpected food and beverage pairings. Admittedly, I tend to be one of the more skeptical consumers of FoodTok. But videos circulating a beverage that combined coke with espresso and cream piqued my interest. Sparkling water mixed with espresso has been around for a bit, but the coke and espresso combination seemed like a whole new frontier.

TikTok users seemed divided over the drink — some expected coke and espresso to mix into a refreshing energy boost, whereas others raised their eyebrows at it. While I am the first to be a naysayer of TikTok-viral food trends, I thought this one would be a winner (unlike espresso and orange juice).

I normally don't love coke, nor do I voluntarily drink it too often. However, because I'm an avid espresso drinker and because I experience once-in-a-blue-moon moments where I crave a cold coke, I thought I'd give this combination a go. I came across some recipes that poured coke over ice and added a shot of espresso and a dash of cream. Other recipes added a dash of vanilla extract. For my review, I used a can of Coca Cola, a shot of strong espresso (I like bitter espresso), and almond milk (I steer away from dairy milks and creams). After a few sips, I added some vanilla extract.