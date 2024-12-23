TikTok's Coke With Espresso And Cream Is All Flair And No Fizz
TikTok is a breeding ground for unexpected food and beverage pairings. Admittedly, I tend to be one of the more skeptical consumers of FoodTok. But videos circulating a beverage that combined coke with espresso and cream piqued my interest. Sparkling water mixed with espresso has been around for a bit, but the coke and espresso combination seemed like a whole new frontier.
TikTok users seemed divided over the drink — some expected coke and espresso to mix into a refreshing energy boost, whereas others raised their eyebrows at it. While I am the first to be a naysayer of TikTok-viral food trends, I thought this one would be a winner (unlike espresso and orange juice).
I normally don't love coke, nor do I voluntarily drink it too often. However, because I'm an avid espresso drinker and because I experience once-in-a-blue-moon moments where I crave a cold coke, I thought I'd give this combination a go. I came across some recipes that poured coke over ice and added a shot of espresso and a dash of cream. Other recipes added a dash of vanilla extract. For my review, I used a can of Coca Cola, a shot of strong espresso (I like bitter espresso), and almond milk (I steer away from dairy milks and creams). After a few sips, I added some vanilla extract.
Coke with espresso and cream took me on an okay-to-miss rollercoaster ride
I mixed just under a can of Coca Cola with a shot of espresso and almond milk over ice. Before tasting, I was unpleasantly surprised by the smell; the only note from the coffee was its bitterness — its roasted, earthy aromas seemed to vanish. And when I took my first sip, I was taken aback. I like intense espresso, and I thought bitter coffee would contrast beautifully with the citrusy, syrupy sweetness of coke. It didn't.
The espresso and coke felt like they were butting heads — either competing for attention or trying, unsuccessfully, to force a tight-knit relationship. I'll admit that mine was quite dark because that's how I like my coffee and because I added almond milk to soda with caution. As I continued to sip the drink, it began to grow on me, but not by much. Though it became more palatable, it was still unfavorable. After adding two teaspoons of vanilla extract, I found the flavors to meld together a bit more smoothly.
There may be better ways to prepare this drink. Perhaps a different coke-to-espresso ratio would fare better, where the coke acts as a sugary flavoring to the coffee rather than the coffee acting as an unwelcome flavoring to the coke. Perhaps more cream — or a dairy-based cream — would lead the flavors to mesh better. Regardless of the different tweaks, be aware you might be finishing it off with a racing heart and a bit of a stomach ache. If you're looking for ways to freshen up a cup of coffee, just add some lemon juice instead.