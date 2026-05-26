Forget Laughing Cow: Aldi Has A Cheese Dupe That's Worth Trying

Aldi is one of those grocery stores that sells dupes of some of your favorite products under its own name, many of which are manufactured by major brands anyway. One thing we've found that the chain historically excels at is its cheese selection (in fact, here are 12 cheeses at Aldi that we think are the best). One particular processed cheese product is a dupe of The Laughing Cow, those individually-wrapped foil wedges that are spreadable on practically anything. It's under the brand name Happy Farms, which covers many of Aldi's house brand cheeses.

When we added it as part of a side-by-side comparison of different Aldi dupes against their name-brand counterparts, we found that a blindfold taste-test would have been nearly impossible. Our tester wrote, "Aldi does an amazing job of replicating the magic. In my family's modern-day taste test, we agreed the Happy Farms and Laughing Cow original cheese wedges were practically interchangeable. Both were ever-so-slightly sweet and tangy, and absolutely fun to eat." The one slight difference was subtle; the Happy Farms Laughing Cow dupe features a slightly denser texture, but considering it comes in at $2.74 versus the Laughing Cow's $4.29, it's a no-brainer when it comes to value.