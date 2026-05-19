Guy Fieri Is Firing Up A New Popcorn Line And I'm Most Excited For This Flavor

The Mayor of Flavortown may be most famous for highlighting interesting restaurants across the country, but he's no stranger to retail. Fans who can't get enough of Guy Fieri's Flavortown sauces and his line of frozen meals are in for a treat as the "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" host will soon release another product folks can pick up at the grocery store. As part of a partnership with SNAX-Sational Brands, Fieri is bringing his affinity for bold seasoning to the snack aisle with a new lineup of Flavortown popcorn featuring an array of five flavors that aim to capture his brash, unapologetic attitude in a microwavable bag.

The microwaveable popcorn flavors hitting grocery stores soon are Straight Up Popcorn, Big Bite Butter, Cinnamon Butter Bomb, Prime Time Kettle, and Mexican Street Corn. Being somewhat of a popcorn purist, I can't wait to get my hands on the Big Bite Butter variety. Don't get me wrong, each flavor in Fieri's new lineup sounds enticing and I'll probably get around to trying them all at some point, but when it comes to popcorn, butter is (and should be) the star. I'm excited to see where Fieri's vison for buttery goodness takes my palate.

Like the other new flavors, the Big Bite Butter popcorn isn't made with any artificial ingredients, like red dye No. 3 or No. 40. Each one is also kosher and gluten-free, allowing folks with dietary restrictions to enjoy them by the handful. The ingredient list is short for the Big Bite Butter flavor, featuring natural coloring agents like turmeric and paprika, ascorbic acid and rosemary extract acting as preservatives, and delicious liquid gold for a taste that I hope lives up to the Guy Fieri name.