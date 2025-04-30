Guy Fieri's Favorite Snack Is A Staple At Sports Games And The Bar

Guy Fieri's tastes are pretty well-documented from his long career as one of Food Network's top stars. While most fans of the celebrity chef likely know about his love for tri-tip steaks (the best cut when you're on a budget), Fieri's love for pretzels is slightly less well-known, despite the fact they're his undisputed favorite snack. The "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" host has often touted the beauty of pretzels in the past. Even today, even though Guy has become one of the highest-paid celebrity chefs in recent years, his enjoyment of the simple snack hasn't wavered.

Fieri's most recent proclamation of love for the snack came in 2024 when, at his Flavortown Tailgate during Super Bowl LVIII, he spoke with All Recipes about his favorite things to eat. Unsurprisingly, pretzels were at the top of the list. "One snack for the rest of my life? Salty pretzels," Fieri said firmly. While he didn't specify whether he meant crunchy pretzels or soft pretzels, his countless other testimonies about the snack indicate that soft, doughy pretzels are what truly have the chef's heart.