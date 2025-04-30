Guy Fieri's Favorite Snack Is A Staple At Sports Games And The Bar
Guy Fieri's tastes are pretty well-documented from his long career as one of Food Network's top stars. While most fans of the celebrity chef likely know about his love for tri-tip steaks (the best cut when you're on a budget), Fieri's love for pretzels is slightly less well-known, despite the fact they're his undisputed favorite snack. The "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" host has often touted the beauty of pretzels in the past. Even today, even though Guy has become one of the highest-paid celebrity chefs in recent years, his enjoyment of the simple snack hasn't wavered.
Fieri's most recent proclamation of love for the snack came in 2024 when, at his Flavortown Tailgate during Super Bowl LVIII, he spoke with All Recipes about his favorite things to eat. Unsurprisingly, pretzels were at the top of the list. "One snack for the rest of my life? Salty pretzels," Fieri said firmly. While he didn't specify whether he meant crunchy pretzels or soft pretzels, his countless other testimonies about the snack indicate that soft, doughy pretzels are what truly have the chef's heart.
Salty pretzels were love at first bite for Guy Fieri
Similar to most people who enjoy a good pretzel, the bleach-blonde celebrity chef's love for the snack is riddled with nostalgia. A young Guy Fieri opened his own pretzel cart — fittingly called the Awesome Pretzel Cart — just a couple of years after his first steak dinner changed his life forever. This was his first venture into the food business, and it came after experiencing a soft, doughy pretzel for the first time on vacation. "So this guy steams it, he dips it in a little bit of salt, and you put mustard on it," Fieri recalled in a conversation with "The Sporkful Podcast" with Dan Pashman, "I ate one and I just — I mean the doughiness and the chewiness... I'd never seen anything like this."
In the years since his time as the founder and operator of the Awesome Pretzel Cart, Fieri has become a true master of pretzel-making. While he's never opposed to making a standard, doughy pretzel to enjoy, Fieri's cheese-infused Everything Pretzel — a recipe featured on a Season 7 episode of "Guy's Big Bite" — is among the most delicious takes on the snack to make at home.