For The Most Flavorful Hot Dogs, Try This One Cooking Method You Probably Haven't Yet
Americans love a meaty frankfurter in the summer, as evidenced by the staggering number of hot dogs eaten on the 4th of July. But if you notice that the grilled hot dog you have year after year is getting a little stale in the flavor department, it's time for an upgrade. Topping them with fancy mustard or giving them a kick with a classic Korean condiment might suffice. But if you really want to elevate your weenies, consider smoking them for an out-of-this-world taste.
Grilling a hot dog is definitely faster, but many folks swear by smoking, as the the results are worth the wait. They have a point: When a hot dog is grilled, it comes off the grates with a tasty char, but that's about it. The char is a result of cooking the meat quickly over direct heat and flames.
However, smokers cook food slowly, using the indirect heat from smoldering wood chips to gradually bring up the temperature. The low-and-slow cooking process introduces smoky notes of cherry, oak, or apple, depending on the type of wood. They can also take on a slight crust on the outside that increases the snap factor while remaining juicy on the inside — the perfect pairing for a satisfying cookout.
How to smoke hot dogs for the best flavor
Smoking hot dogs isn't much different than grilling them, aside from the extra time it takes to cook them. First, prepare the weenies for the smoker by cutting a crosshatch pattern on two sides of the hot dogs. This prevents them from bursting during their long stay in the smoker, and also allows them to sponge up the maximum amount of smoky flavor from the wood chips.
Next, amp up things by seasoning the hot dogs. Some people like to roll the franks in a rub, while others prefer to coat them in tangy BBQ sauce or mustard to impart acidity. You can also take both approaches to really elevate the taste; ultimately, the choice of how to season the hot dogs is a you-do-you situation.
Now it's time to make the magic happen. No matter what type of wood you're using, allow the smoker to reach 225 degrees Fahrenheit before tossing on your dogs. Then it becomes a waiting game, although it's a good idea to flip the hot dogs halfway through cooking. The length of time it will take for them to reach a safe internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit varies, but you can count on them being in the smoker for at least 45 minutes, if not up to 1 ½ hours. Once you bite into the hot dogs, you'll immediately taste the difference; it might be hard to ever go back to grilling them.