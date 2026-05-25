For The Most Flavorful Hot Dogs, Try This One Cooking Method You Probably Haven't Yet

Americans love a meaty frankfurter in the summer, as evidenced by the staggering number of hot dogs eaten on the 4th of July. But if you notice that the grilled hot dog you have year after year is getting a little stale in the flavor department, it's time for an upgrade. Topping them with fancy mustard or giving them a kick with a classic Korean condiment might suffice. But if you really want to elevate your weenies, consider smoking them for an out-of-this-world taste.

Grilling a hot dog is definitely faster, but many folks swear by smoking, as the the results are worth the wait. They have a point: When a hot dog is grilled, it comes off the grates with a tasty char, but that's about it. The char is a result of cooking the meat quickly over direct heat and flames.

However, smokers cook food slowly, using the indirect heat from smoldering wood chips to gradually bring up the temperature. The low-and-slow cooking process introduces smoky notes of cherry, oak, or apple, depending on the type of wood. They can also take on a slight crust on the outside that increases the snap factor while remaining juicy on the inside — the perfect pairing for a satisfying cookout.