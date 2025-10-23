Give Your Hot Dogs A Briney Kick With This Classic Korean Condiment

Sauerkraut is a classic hot dog topper. But what if you want something with a little more pizzazz? Turn to sauerkraut's spicier cousin, kimchi. The Takeout asked Kevin Cencula, Senior Brand Manager at Wildbrine, about his favorite ways to cook the combo.

"Richly fermented kimchi offers a variety of exciting flavor opportunities for hot dog toppings beyond the more traditional, ho hum toppings like ketchup, mustard, onions, or pickles," says Cencula. "In addition to adding a desired crunch, kimchi can deliver notes of heat and umami that other toppings usually lack." Some things feel like the culinary equivalent of rocket science: making croissants from scratch, sous vide-ing the perfect steak. Dumping kimchi on a hot dog is not one of them. Still, a little extra work can elevate the dog.

Cencula recommends cooking your hot dog in kimchi: "You could give the hot dog a 'kimchi bath' for some Korean-inspired spice and heat in the main character of your dish, involving boiling the hot dog with kimchi and brine added to the water," he explains, likening the technique "to how people boil sausages in beer." Kimchi tends to be a little bulkier than its German cousin, so giving it a quick buzz in the food processor can make for an easier eating experience. Quick is the operative word here — you don't want to turn it to mush.