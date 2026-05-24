Here Are The Best Italian Delis You Can Find In The US

It was the Germans that gave us the world delicatessen, which were specialty food shops. That concept was brought over to the U.S. by the waves of immigrants from Deutschland in the 19th century, mixing in with other diasporas in cities like New York and Chicago. It was the Jewish deli that first became established in places like the Lower East Side in NYC (which begat plenty of other amazing Jewish delis across the U.S. that still exist today).

As Italians came to these shores as well, they infused their ancient salumeria culture (that is, the purveying of cured meats) into the American urban landscape. Because these were essentially specialty shops also, and because there was such a melting pot of peoples and ideas all around, salumerias became folded into the burgeoning deli culture. Thus, what we call the Italian deli came to be.

The entries on this list range from institutions that first opened during those early immigrant influxes, to more recent businesses that have no less regard for, and mastery of, authentic Italian sandwiches and antipasto fare (of course, with a touch of Americanization). Here are the best Italian delis you can find in America.