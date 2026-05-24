Here Are The Best Italian Delis You Can Find In The US
It was the Germans that gave us the world delicatessen, which were specialty food shops. That concept was brought over to the U.S. by the waves of immigrants from Deutschland in the 19th century, mixing in with other diasporas in cities like New York and Chicago. It was the Jewish deli that first became established in places like the Lower East Side in NYC (which begat plenty of other amazing Jewish delis across the U.S. that still exist today).
As Italians came to these shores as well, they infused their ancient salumeria culture (that is, the purveying of cured meats) into the American urban landscape. Because these were essentially specialty shops also, and because there was such a melting pot of peoples and ideas all around, salumerias became folded into the burgeoning deli culture. Thus, what we call the Italian deli came to be.
The entries on this list range from institutions that first opened during those early immigrant influxes, to more recent businesses that have no less regard for, and mastery of, authentic Italian sandwiches and antipasto fare (of course, with a touch of Americanization). Here are the best Italian delis you can find in America.
Gioia's Deli, St. Louis
Famous for its homemade hot salami sandwich (hot as in temperature, not spiciness), Gioia's Deli has been recognized by the James Beard Foundation, winning its America's Classic award in 2017 as a restaurant with "timeless appeal." Situated in the St. Louis neighborhood known as The Hill –- the longtime center of the city's Italian-American community –- it was Northern Italian immigrants that first opened the shop in 1918.
Gioia's has gotten its due, not just from discerning sandwich kingmakers and award-givers, but also the common folk. It ranks as a top 10 St. Louis restaurant — not just deli – on Tripadvisor and has a near-perfect rating from almost 3,000 Google reviews.
Even though it's been run by an Irish family since 1980 (The Hill natives the Donleys), the deli has not lost any touch in the ways of salumi. And the operators take pride in personally knowing every vendor and supplier they use. It's all local at Gioia's and it's all legit.
(314) 776-9410
1934 Macklind Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
Defonte's Sandwich Shop, Brooklyn
Red Hook was once a forgotten outcropping of Brooklyn, a rough-and-tumble pocket of modest, waterside homes cut off from the rest of the borough by the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. In the last few decades, however, like much of Brooklyn, there has been an influx of more artisanal and bohemian eateries, coffee shops, and stores that have melded with some of the stalwart businesses of the neighborhood. One of those enduring pillars has been the cash-only, no-nonsense sandwich mecca known as Defonte's.
A regular on top-NYC-sandwich lists, you may not feel the warmest of welcomes from workers, but that's part of the gruff charm of the place. And, really, who cares, since you're always getting superb, generously stacked sandwiches like the Nicky Special, the Joey D, and the Chenzo 13, along with a slew of other, self-explanatory menu items that'll leave you humming and hawing over which to indulge. Just don't take too long making up your mind, there's always someone right behind you ready to order — and someone in front of you impatiently waiting to serve you the best sandwich you may ever have.
(718) 625-8052
379 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Bari Foods, Chicago
Trying to pick a best anything in The Windy City is never easy and rarely unchallenged. Just take a peek at any Chicago subreddit and it's basically a litany of people vehemently disagreeing with each other (granted, that could describe Reddit in general, but you get the picture). Thus, trying to choose a supreme Italian deli — in a metropolis full of them — to represent the best the country has to offer is a tall order.
Yet, even the gauntlet that is Chicago Reddit offers a consensus for one that's at or near the top, and its Bari Foods. Same goes for TikTokers, Yelpers, Instagrammers, and Tripadvisor reviewers. Bari Foods is just held in high regard, and always seems to live up to its lofty reputation.
Named after the region of Italy from which its founding couple immigrated, Bari has held its ground on Grand Ave and served its local Italian community (along with hungry visitors from far afield) since 1973. They certainly have the requisite Italian beef sandwich with giardiniera that slaps, and all the other subs you could ask for, but there's also a heavenly selection of imported and authentic Italian products for sale.
(312) 666-0730
1120 W Grand Ave, Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60642
Italian Corner, East Providence
Providence's Italian-American community is one of the oldest and richest in the entire country, with still-extant Italian societies that date back to before the 20th century and a Little Italy — the neighborhood Federal Hill — that's been around for over 100 years. No surprise then that the city can pop out a gem of a deli or two.
Some may already be familiar with Italian Corner from its appearance on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." Well, it's definitely an unmissable stop on the Flavortown train. In 2025 it was declared that Italian Corner had the best sandwiches, period, in all of Rhode Island.
There are a few things that make Italian Corner unique as a deli: most of the sandwiches are one meat and one cheese (as opposed to the stacked subs we see at many other places), it doesn't have meatballs on the menu at all, and the folks there make a scratch salsa verde that goes on the sammies, made of parsley, garlic, capers, onions, white balsamic vinegar, olive oil, vegetable oil, anchovy paste, and, divisively, mayonnaise. Divisive, at least, until you actually eat it.
(401) 431-1737
10 Boyd Ave, East Providence, RI 02914
Molinari Delicatessen, San Francisco
San Francisco has seen, if not its Italian-American community diminish over the years, then certainly its Italian-American businesses, especially the delis. Perhaps overshadowed by the city's equally entrenched, world-class food from Asian and Latin populations, there is at least one survivor in Frisco's Little Italy — aka North Beach –– that's giving any of the Bay Area's eats anywhere a run for its money.
To say Molinari Delicatessen is holding on strongly is an understatement. Run by four generations of family, Molinari's delivers the goods whether you're customizing your sandwich or going for one of its specials.
And, as authentic a salumeria experience as it is at Molinari's, you can still, of course, get your sandwich on Dutch crunch bread – this being San Francisco and all. No need to think too much on cultural incongruity when you're pairing your soppressata, prosciutto, mortadella, and peppers with the crackly crunch of bread first devised in the Netherlands. Just bliss out.
(415) 421-2337
373 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133
Antonio's Deli, Philadelphia
Unlike some of the other establishments on this list, Antonio's in South Philly is one of the newer kids on the block. It took the reins from a legendary local spot called Chickie's Deli in 2015, but seems to have honored the sandwich legacy it inherited by forging one of its own. Did we say sandwich? Sorry, we meant hoagie.
Did we say hoagie? Sorry, we meant the best hoagie in Philadelphia. Antonio's veggie hoagie was previously named exactly that by Philadelphia Magazine back in 2018. The standards have not dipped since — certainly not according to laudatory Philly food influencers, enthusiastic visitors deeming it the best Italian hoagie anywhere, or literally anyone walking into its modest storefront. The crispy tomato hoagie is a particular highlight, along with the aforementioned veggie hoagie (which has been compared to a nonna's antipasto balled up into bread).
(215) 462-4622
1014 Federal St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Salumi, Seattle
A legendary spot founded by a legendary name in food. Armandino Batali – whose grandfather was the first Italian importer in Seattle, starting his business in 1900 — opened Salumi in 1999, helping to put the Emerald City's food scene on the map. Salumi has since received all kinds of acclaim, not only considered one of the best sandwiches in Seattle decades into operations, but simply one of the top places to get a sandwich anywhere in the U.S. Anthony Bourdain even called Salumi his holy place.
And there are more than a few people who would agree with Bourdain's quip that the supreme salumeria should be a UNESCO world heritage site. If you ask someone who just took a bite of the braised porchetta or the meatball sub, they just might non-jokingly push for Salumi to be preserved alongside Machu Picchu and the Colosseum. Founder Batali has unfortunately passed away, but Salumi has suffered little for it — which is a tribute as much to the vision of the man himself as it is to the folks who are keeping the legacy going.
(206) 621-8772
404 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104
Faicco's Italian Specialties, New York City
New York City is a revolving door in perpetual motion when it comes to businesses. Most that open get chewed up and spit out before they've had a year on the books. Legendary spots will suddenly be unable to keep up with rent and shut down, floating off into the ether forever. To start a shop and still be there after almost 130 years, while still delivering delicious food — or because of it — is something to behold. With that, behold Faicco's.
If you haven't had a chicken cutlet sandwich from this Bleecker Street institution, then you may have never had a chicken cutlet at all. That's the level of excellence you're getting from Faicco's. It's still run by a Faicco by the way, four generations down from the forebear who started it all in 1900. May the family remain its stewards for many years to come. Is asking for another 130 too greedy?
(212) 243-1974
260 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery, Santa Monica
Don't sleep on sunny Santa Monica when it comes to real-deal Italian deli artistry. Not when a place like Bay Cities Italian Deli exists within its climes. Voted the best-loved sandwiches by the people of Santa Monica in 2025, and touted by food influencers who just want to give you close-ups of glorious sandwich messes like the eggplant Parm and The Godmother, Bay Cities is just a monster of a deli. That's been the case for Bay Cities' 100-plus years of existence.
Almost everyone recommends getting "The Works" with any sandwich from there — which is a medley of dressing, hot peppers, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. The deli doesn't shy away from piling it on. Take the aforementioned Godmother, which consists of five meats: capicola, mortadella, Genoa salami, prosciutto, and boiled ham. That sandwich alone is a famous name in Southern California — a place where fame means something.
(310) 395-8279
1517 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Monica's Mercato, Boston
Lines don't snake down entire streets from a place for no reason. When people take time out of their lives to simply stand in place for a prolonged period, that tells you something. Now, it may cause a business to be labeled as overrated or overhyped or whatever. But, also, it could be absolute gold. It could be Monica's Mercato.
One particularly smitten Redditor, in fact, proposed that Monica's Italian sub might even be the best in the world — with its homemade hot pepper relish. An army of Yelpers would not necessarily disagree, also singing the praises of the North End deli. It was named one of Beantown's "Best of the Best" by Boston Globe Magazine in 2025, an accolade it also achieved back in 2015.
Some of its other, best loved items include the caprese burrata sub, the Italian steak tip sub, the chicken cutlet sub, and the spicy chicken Parm in a vodka sauce – a classic sauce that's not nearly as old as you might think. Same could be said for Monica's, which opened back in 1995 but serves food that feels like its been around since 1895.
(617) 742-4101
130 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
J.P. Graziano Grocery, Chicago
A young Sicilian named Vincenzo Graziano came to New York as a stowaway in the early 1900s. He eventually made his way to Chicago after a relative died and, in time, the family name would adorn an Italian deli that opened in 1937. We told you it was hard picking just one Italian deli in the Chicagoland area. How can you pass up a piece of Windy City history like J.P. Graziano's, which is still holding up beautifully (it was named the best sandwich in Chicago in 2025).
The house specialty Italian sub is called the Mr. G, and the people love it. Along with the soppressata, prosciutto, salami, and provolone on the sandwich, there's Graziano's signature truffle mustard balsamic vinaigrette. If you prefer a more classic Italian sub, well, they do that too and do it incredibly well. They also, being a Chicago outfit, have their own killer giardiniera. At least, it's certainly better than the one found in Arby's recent, insulting attempt at an Italian beef dip.
(312) 666-4587
901 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
Fiore's House of Quality, Hoboken
Some have called this the best New York deli –- and it's in New Jersey. That's high praise. And you have to give Fiore's credit, by naming itself a House of Quality, it doesn't shy away from laurels or sky-high expectations. Nor should it, as a deli that goes back well over 100 years, and with its famous mozzarella being a fave of Frank Sinatra (no word on whether the music icon got his beloved prosciutto here as well). The Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro, grew up on Fiore's and even made a special cake for the legendary Hoboken salumeria.
And the deli continues to stand the test of time. New Jerseyans declared Fiore's one of their favorite delis in 2025, something backed up by the 1,000-plus ecstatic reviews on Google. And speaking of the Sinatra-adored mozzarella, the roast beef and "mutz" sandwich is an all-timer and a must-try for any sandwich aficionado — or some Wall Street intern sent across the river to fetch hundreds of dollars of subs for their hungry higher-ups.
(201) 659-1655
414 Adams St, Ste 2693, Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Original Gonella's, Detroit
A Detroit stalwart situated on a nondescript corner in the city's Southwest, Original Gonella's has been going strong for more than 75 years. Gonella's (there's a second, non-original location in Redford), is consistently considered one of the top Italian delis in the Motor City.
Its Italian sub (shocker) has been singled out as a standout, and you can order the exact number of meat and cheese layers that you want (shockingly awesome). The "18 and 3" for example is a tremendous 18 tiers of meat with three tiers of cheese. Absurd, really. You can just go with the divisible "6 and 1" if you have plans for the rest of the day.
There were a few other Detroit-area spots up for consideration, such as the much more methodically crafted sandwiches at Ventimiglia Italian Foods, Rocco's Italian Deli, and Angela's Italian Deli & Bakery, just to name a few. But it's the literal OG that makes our list.
(313) 841-3500
295 Oakwood Blvd, Detroit, MI 48217
V & S Italian Deli, Boca Raton
A draw for YouTube foodsters, snowbirds, and Florida locals alike (some of whom consider the place as sacred), V&S Italian Deli in Boca Raton has been churning out the meats and imported homeland goods since 1985. The V and the S stand for Vinny and Sal — the Falcone brothers, who transplanted from Queens to open this New York-style salumeria.
iHeart Country Radio named V&S Florida's best deli in 2022. Some have even been brave enough to call the V & S Special sub — mortadella, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar — better than any similar fare you'll find in Brooklyn.
Then again, these are native New York Italians running the joint. And, on a separate note, isn't it strange that mortadella was banned from being imported into the U.S. for over 30 years, until the year 2000? Where would our great Italian delis be now without that being overturned? One shudders to think.
(561) 395-5206
2621 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Methodology
My sources for this list primarily came from published content, rankings, and articles — both local and national — along with social media commentary and ratings from review and travel sites. As a New Yorker, and an East Coaster, I did manage to have first-hand experience with several of the entries. The others came from reputations and research, which opened a way to deeper dives into these establishments.
And since the internet is a free-for-all when it comes to opinions, I had to suss out and distill which places are legitimately fantastic — because even those will get backlash simply for being rated high (which lends itself to the often lazy, easy determination that someplace is simply "overrated"). With all that said, I'm confident in this list and feel that, generally, these would be tough to argue against from those who've had the pleasure of being exposed to such fantastic salumerias.