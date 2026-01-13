Arby's New Italian Beef Dip Is An Insult To Chicago

If you think of Chicago, you're automatically going to picture things like our brightly-topped hot dogs, deep dish pizza, and Italian beef sandwiches, most recently made famous by the TV show, "The Bear." Though the glow of that show has gently faded, now plenty more people are aware of the humble beef sandwich that helps defines street food in my hometown. And if you still aren't quite sure of what an Italian beef sandwich is, it's simple:

It starts with a large hunk of beef, slow-roasted with aromatics like garlic and oregano. Once the roast beef has cooled off, it's shaved paper-thin, and it's held in a flavorful meaty jus (sometimes called gravy). When you order one, you get to pick how wet you want it (you can get it completely dunked) and whether or not you want any toppings with it, which are primarily giardiniera (hot pickled peppers in oil), sweet peppers (cooked bell peppers), or on occasion, cheese. Cheese is notable only because it's a non-standard customization that I've noticed is more common now; it's usually shredded mozzarella.

Arby's recently released a fast food version a few weeks ago called the Italian Beef Dip. It comes on a long sub roll with roast beef, Swiss cheese, and giardiniera, and it has a cup of jus for dipping. But since there aren't many Arby's locations in Chicago (there's only one downtown), it hasn't actually gotten much attention here. What's interesting is that most people seem to have forgotten that Arby's had a Chicago-inspired sandwich in 2017 called the Chicago-Style Beef Dip, which had roast beef, Swiss cheese, Italian seasoning, and fire-roasted peppers on it, with a side of jus for dipping. (For the record, that's not an Italian beef.) But if anyone on The Takeout staff had the bona fides to review the new Italian Beef Dip, it'd be me, a highly-opinionated Chicagoan, so Arby's kindly set me up with a sandwich to try.