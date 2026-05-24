The US State Gordon Ramsay Calls His Favorite Thanks To This One Food
Gordon Ramsay has traveled practically everywhere and he's probably tasted way more varieties of food than the average person will do in their lifetime. On his show "Uncharted," he's tried rare delicacies made of guinea pigs and insects in remote villages of Peru and Laos. When it comes to fine dining, the renowned celebrity chef (who owns several successful restaurants) has also had access to the finer things in life. When recently asked to name his favorite food destinations across the globe, Ramsay did not hesitate to single out the state of Texas when talking about the United States, and one particular food played a huge role in this decision.
"Texas is like a standalone country on its own," he said (via Condé Nast Traveler). "It's vast, it's barren, and I've done some incredible hunting there." He went on to say he's had some of the best beef in the world in the Lone Star State, particularly in Austin, Texas. Considering his famously high culinary standards and the fact he has a list of foods he avoids at all costs, his praise for Texas speaks volumes about the quality of food he has eaten there. "It's incredible. I mean, really incredible," he quipped.
Why Texas beef stands out
Gordon Ramsay only has good things to say about the culinary scene in Texas. Apart from lauding the quality of ingredients, he acknowledged how charming and rustic the foods are in the Southern state in his Condé Nast Traveler interview. And although he didn't name the must-try Texas foods, singling out beef was confirmation of how much he enjoyed what the state has to offer. After all, Texas is famous for cattle ranching. In fact, it is the leading source of cattle production in the country, with over 12 million cattle spread across its sprawling ranch lands. The sheer variety of beef available in Texas is commendable but not surprising, as it is home to many notable cattle breeds, including Angus, Hereford, Brahman, Longhorn, and Beefmaster. The state also has a thriving Wagyu industry; possibly the biggest outside of Japan.
Even without naming the specific beef dishes he's tried, it's not hard to imagine which local foods tickled Ramsay's fancy, considering Texas is mostly celebrated for its slow-smoked brisket. The barbecue culture in the state, especially in Central Texas, goes hard, with pitmasters spending hours (sometimes overnight) smoking beef over oak or mesquite wood to achieve a perfectly smoky crust and juicy interior. For someone who values technique and ingredient quality, it's easy to see why Texas' beef has left a lasting impression on the Michelin-approved restaurateur.