The US State Gordon Ramsay Calls His Favorite Thanks To This One Food

Gordon Ramsay has traveled practically everywhere and he's probably tasted way more varieties of food than the average person will do in their lifetime. On his show "Uncharted," he's tried rare delicacies made of guinea pigs and insects in remote villages of Peru and Laos. When it comes to fine dining, the renowned celebrity chef (who owns several successful restaurants) has also had access to the finer things in life. When recently asked to name his favorite food destinations across the globe, Ramsay did not hesitate to single out the state of Texas when talking about the United States, and one particular food played a huge role in this decision.

"Texas is like a standalone country on its own," he said (via Condé Nast Traveler). "It's vast, it's barren, and I've done some incredible hunting there." He went on to say he's had some of the best beef in the world in the Lone Star State, particularly in Austin, Texas. Considering his famously high culinary standards and the fact he has a list of foods he avoids at all costs, his praise for Texas speaks volumes about the quality of food he has eaten there. "It's incredible. I mean, really incredible," he quipped.