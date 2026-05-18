What's New At Publix In May 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
Even though Publix has been dethroned as America's top grocery store, the employee-owned chain is still held in high regard for those looking to enjoy a high-quality pub sub or friendly customer service. Sure, you can try creating a grocery shopping list you'll actually stick to, but more often than not, Publix will draw you in with new, limited, and seasonal items that are impossible to pass up without coming down with a serious case of FOMO.
Instead of scouring the aisles and crossing your fingers that you don't miss any must-try foods or drinks, take a look at this list for the latest additions to Publix stores in May. From sweet treats to unique flavor combos that have to be sampled to believe, what's new at Publix is sure to surprise you in the best way. Before you make your grocery list, make sure there's nothing you can't live without on our list first. You never know, you may just find a new favorite item.
Publix Chantilly yogurt parfait
The Publix Chantilly yogurt parfait is a delightfully refreshing way to satisfy a sweet tooth. The parfait's delicious layers include a sweet, Chantilly-flavored fat-free yogurt with a Chantilly base, cookie crumbles, strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries. If you're unfamiliar with Chantilly, it's a sweet, vanilla-flavored whipped cream that will make this parfait feel like an elegant, velvety treat in this warmer weather.
Chantilly berry vanilla cupcakes
Keeping on-theme, though maybe even sweeter, the Chantilly berry vanilla cupcakes are enough to make springtime pure bliss. The cupcakes come in a pack of four and are topped with either strawberries or blueberries. Share them with a friend and wash them down with a refreshing cold drink, or keep them all to yourself to devour before they're gone from Publix.
Orchard and almond snack box
Whether you choose to make it the perfect after-school snack for kids or the perfect finger food to nibble on with a glass of wine for adults, you can't go wrong with the orchard and almond snack box. The snack box includes Mandarin oranges, grapes, sliced apples, and chocolate-covered almonds to tie it all together.
Bavarian Creme Hot Honey Praline Ice Cream
In case you needed further proof that hot honey tastes great with almost anything, Publix released its Bavarian crème hot honey praline ice cream as a limited-edition product. It's one of seven pints that are part of Publix's seasonal ice cream lineup. Praline pecans and hot honey flavor ribbons are swirled into the Bavarian crème ice cream so that every bite contains satisfying texture and sweetness with a little kick.
Peach coconut lemonade
If you're on the hunt for drinks to serve at your next barbecue, don't overlook the peach coconut lemonade from Publix. This limited edition beverage blends natural coconut and peach flavors with refreshing lemonade to make you feel like you're in paradise, even if it's in your own backyard. Serve it chilled as is, or make it a brunch staple as a unique lemonade mimosa.
Grillo's Pickles and Pabst Blue Ribbon
Sometimes, the least expected flavor combinations are the ones we love the most. You can test that theory by trying out a can of Grillo's Pickles Pabst Blue Ribbon, now available at Publix. Even if it's been years since you've cracked open a good ol' can of PBR, it's worth a sip for pickle lovers. Or, if you prefer, you can live vicariously through us by reading The Takeout's review of Grillo's Pickles X PBR.
Limited-edition Nashville hot-style sausage
Fire up the grill and be sure to keep a cold drink on hand to cool off after trying the limited-edition Nashville hot-style sausage from Publix. The pork sausage comes in a pack of five and is flavored with paprika, brown sugar, dehydrated garlic, and other flavors. Put it in a bun and top it with some sauerkraut, and you've got a sausage worth the heat.