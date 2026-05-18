What's New At Publix In May 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

Even though Publix has been dethroned as America's top grocery store, the employee-owned chain is still held in high regard for those looking to enjoy a high-quality pub sub or friendly customer service. Sure, you can try creating a grocery shopping list you'll actually stick to, but more often than not, Publix will draw you in with new, limited, and seasonal items that are impossible to pass up without coming down with a serious case of FOMO.

Instead of scouring the aisles and crossing your fingers that you don't miss any must-try foods or drinks, take a look at this list for the latest additions to Publix stores in May. From sweet treats to unique flavor combos that have to be sampled to believe, what's new at Publix is sure to surprise you in the best way. Before you make your grocery list, make sure there's nothing you can't live without on our list first. You never know, you may just find a new favorite item.