11 Forgotten Things That Could Be Found In Every 1960s Kitchen

Close your eyes and take a deep breath, because we're heading back to the kitchens of the 1960s, where avocado and pastel hues reigned, casseroles bubbled in ovens, Jell-O jiggled and shimmied on fridge shelves, and gadgets that might quite befuddle young kids today (like, what is that thing?!) filled every drawer and inch of counter space.

This era was defined by all things convenience, and housewives across America were on the hunt for gadgets of the future, characterized by clever designs specifically engineered to save home chefs time (and essentially make life easier, faster, and a heck of a lot more fun in the process). These kitchen gadgets displayed the signature trends of the time. For instance, in the 1960s, housewives would proudly showcase the latest trending tool on their countertops with glee (and telltale flash, complete in all its usual pastel glory).

These were the days when commercials on TV were riddled with ads seeking to attract buyers with "the next big thing" (think everything from slicers to choppers, percolators, gelatin molds, the list goes on). Basically, if it could be sliced, diced, whipped, toasted, or minced, the kitchen tool inventors of the 1960s were homed in on having housewives covered. Let's revisit 11 forgotten things that could once be found in nearly every 1960s kitchen.