The Easiest Way To Slice Turkey Breast Without Tearing It Apart
Carving the turkey breast might seem like one of the least challenging tasks required for a holiday dinner — but have you ever had a turkey breast crumble as you're slicing it? A pile of shredded turkey doesn't quite plate in the same way as a thick, uniform piece of white meat, and achieving that perfect slice takes some practice. To pull off this trick for a less anxious turkey experience, you'll need the right tools, and not just any knife is right for this job.
Chef knives and serrated kitchen knives work best for cutting turkey breast into even slices. Sharpen your chosen knife and then slice the breast from the bird with a cut along the backbone. Use short, saw-like strokes to cut the turkey if you're using a serrated knife and long, even cuts when using chef knives.
Work the knife along the backbone of the whole bird to slice off half of the turkey breast, and then do the same on the other side. Place the meat you've pulled off the bone onto the cutting board with the skin side down and then slice the breast across the grain with long, even cuts. Don't worry about leftover meat stuck to the bones: It's great to have when you turn your Thanksgiving turkey carcass into homemade stock.
Pitfalls to avoid when carving a turkey breast for the perfect feast
One of the biggest mistakes people make when carving up a turkey breast is rushing the process. Let the turkey rest for about 20 minutes and the breast meat will be way less likely to shred or tear during the carving process. Rested turkey breast meat is more juicy and flavorful than it would be if you sliced it moments after taking it straight out of the oven, too. You can revive dry Thanksgiving turkey with a couple of different techniques, but you can avoid the problem completely by letting your turkey rest.
The other way that you'll end up with a mess of shredded turkey breast instead of uniform slices is by using the wrong tools. Electric knives tend to shred the meat, so opt for the old-fashioned version from your kitchen drawer. Make sure your knife is very sharp, and don't cut any of the bone or cartilage from the carcass as you're pulling off the meat. Slice the turkey breast on a serving platter with a lip that will hold any spilling juices and use a carving fork to help hold the meat in place as you cut it.