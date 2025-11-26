The Easiest Way To Slice Turkey Breast Without Tearing It Apart

Carving the turkey breast might seem like one of the least challenging tasks required for a holiday dinner — but have you ever had a turkey breast crumble as you're slicing it? A pile of shredded turkey doesn't quite plate in the same way as a thick, uniform piece of white meat, and achieving that perfect slice takes some practice. To pull off this trick for a less anxious turkey experience, you'll need the right tools, and not just any knife is right for this job.

Chef knives and serrated kitchen knives work best for cutting turkey breast into even slices. Sharpen your chosen knife and then slice the breast from the bird with a cut along the backbone. Use short, saw-like strokes to cut the turkey if you're using a serrated knife and long, even cuts when using chef knives.

Work the knife along the backbone of the whole bird to slice off half of the turkey breast, and then do the same on the other side. Place the meat you've pulled off the bone onto the cutting board with the skin side down and then slice the breast across the grain with long, even cuts. Don't worry about leftover meat stuck to the bones: It's great to have when you turn your Thanksgiving turkey carcass into homemade stock.