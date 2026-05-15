'Graza By Another Name' — The Trader Joe's Olive Oil The Internet Is Calling A Dupe

Trader Joe's is well-known for selling name-brand food dupes, such as its replica of Takis tortilla chips and imitation KitKats. Recently, the neighborhood grocer added another facsimile to its shelves. Main Squeeze Extra Virgin Olive Oil is cold-pressed EVOO that comes conveniently packaged in a plastic squeeze bottle. It didn't take long after someone disclosed its existence on Instagram for folks to point out the glaring similarity it shares with Graza.

"Graza by another name?" one person asked rhetorically. Another chimed in, "Graza olive oil dupe," and many other comments took that accusatory tone. But in fairness, worse comparisons could be made than equating Trader Joe's new olive oil to a quality brand that enjoys generally favorable reviews like Graza.

Imitation is the highest form of flattery, and instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, Trader Joe's paid a tribute of sorts to Graza by mirroring its packaging. "Riffing on Graza. I'm not mad at this!" one person said in an Instagram comment. Still, people did have questions about TJ's latest product, such as where the olive oil is sourced. Could it be Spain or Greece, or is Main Squeeze another Trader Joe's olive oil made with Italian olives? But the most important question is how the actual flavor of the EVOO stands up to Graza.