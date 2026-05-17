The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Greek Restaurant In Every State

We've revealed where to find the very best Greek restaurants in the entire country, but that criteria covered a lot of finer dining establishments, those locales with a bit more "fancy" feel. Excellent Greek food? Absolutely. But, we wanted to take a different approach, looking instead for the secret hidden gems, where word-of-mouth rules the day when it comes to advertising, and family-owned treasures take the cake (or in this case, baklava?).

Specifically, these are the go-to spots in every single state in America, where fresh gyro meat spins, dolmades are a delicious dream, baklava brings folks back for more, and regulars (and even first-time visitors) feast like family. In compiling this list, we left no stone unturned, taking to everything from expert hot takes and official reviews to local recommendations from the regulars who, let's be honest, are really the ones in the know.

This batch of the best are the superstars that locals consider the cream of the crop, and which they recommend with great enthusiasm (and return to again and again, with unwavering loyalty). Some of these blink-and-you´ll-miss-them marvels of Greek eats are not the easiest to find (tucked away inside strip malls or out of the way neighborhoods). But, once you do? So worth it. Before we dig in, maybe brush up with this 60-second intro to quintessential Greek food, so we're all on the same page about the most sensational fare to prepare for at these hole-in-the-wall havens.