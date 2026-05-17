The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Greek Restaurant In Every State
We've revealed where to find the very best Greek restaurants in the entire country, but that criteria covered a lot of finer dining establishments, those locales with a bit more "fancy" feel. Excellent Greek food? Absolutely. But, we wanted to take a different approach, looking instead for the secret hidden gems, where word-of-mouth rules the day when it comes to advertising, and family-owned treasures take the cake (or in this case, baklava?).
Specifically, these are the go-to spots in every single state in America, where fresh gyro meat spins, dolmades are a delicious dream, baklava brings folks back for more, and regulars (and even first-time visitors) feast like family. In compiling this list, we left no stone unturned, taking to everything from expert hot takes and official reviews to local recommendations from the regulars who, let's be honest, are really the ones in the know.
This batch of the best are the superstars that locals consider the cream of the crop, and which they recommend with great enthusiasm (and return to again and again, with unwavering loyalty). Some of these blink-and-you´ll-miss-them marvels of Greek eats are not the easiest to find (tucked away inside strip malls or out of the way neighborhoods). But, once you do? So worth it. Before we dig in, maybe brush up with this 60-second intro to quintessential Greek food, so we're all on the same page about the most sensational fare to prepare for at these hole-in-the-wall havens.
Alabama: Pappas' Grill
Birmingham favorite, Pappas' Grill, has relied on family recipes, inspired by generations of Greek tradition, to deliver such delicious delicacies as roasted lamb, Greek chicken, and colorful salads. Regulars return consistently, not just for the food, but for the warmth that fills the restaurant. The family behind the grill helped introduce gyros to Birmingham decades ago (starting in the 1990s), and today, Pappas' remains among the city's most beloved Greek eateries.
(205) 823-4458
1066 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
Alaska: Antonio's Greek Bakery & Cafe
Baklava is among the Middle Eastern foods people have to try. At Antonio's Greek Bakery & Cafe, the baklava is beloved. And, while shortcut baklava is among the best ways to used store-bought puff pastry, here, "shortcut" just isn't in the vocabulary (or on the menu). What is on the menu at this top-suggested Alaskan gem? Oven-baked pastitsio, divine dolmades (they even serve a vegetarian version), and mouthwatering moussaka.
(907) 646-1090
3020 Minnesota Dr. Suite 19A, Anchorage, AK 99517
Arizona: Greektown Restaurant
Listed among the must-try European restaurants in Arizona, one of the many things people love about Greektown Restaurant is that dining here feels like attending a lively family gathering versus a commercial food establishment. From the classic Greek-coded blue-and-white dining room to the warm hospitality, everything at this family-owned eatery draws guests to come and indulge in menu items like spanakopita, stuffed dolmades, and the Shrimp Grigori loaded with crab stuffing.
(602) 674-8881
8519 N. 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Arkansas: Kosmos Greekafe
Kosmos Greekafe, a family owned Fayetteville favorite since the early 2000s, has earned a stellar reputation among loyal customers that flock here to enjoy relaxed counter-service slinging out classic Greek comfort food. The hole-in-the-wall eatery is celebrated for its tasty gyros, as well as its palate-pleasing pitas and other authentic Greek dishes, like souvlaki (chicken and pork) and spanakopita. The dolmades and homemade desserts also are worth a mention.
(479) 521-7482
2136 N. College Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703
California: Aliki's Greek Taverna
Conveniently tucked near LAX airport, Aliki's Greek Taverna is a family-run Greek eatery that customers declare as the best. Particular dishes that are delighting patrons here? There's heavenly horiatiki salad, indulgent pasta ala Greco, flavorful falafel, Greek salad, and a perfectly crisp baklava considered to be an absolute must-try. Many ingredients are imported, helping the food stand apart from more run-of-the-mill spots scattered around LA.
alikis-greek-taverna.restaurants
(310) 645-9555
5862 Arbor Vitae St, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Colorado: Athenian Restaurant
Scratch-made Greek cuisine and genuinely welcoming service here are just a pair of positives that continue to set family-owned Athenian Restaurant, which has delighted diners for more than two decades now, apart from the rest. The restaurant has earned praise from both locals and experts, with delicious dishes, like spanakopita and falafel sandwiches, among mouthwatering menu items. There is even a Veggie Delite, featuring dolmades, hummus, pita, and more, for those who don't do meat.
(720) 449-0225
15350 E. Iliff Ave, Aurora, CO 80013
Connecticut: YiaYia's Greek Kitchen
Named after the Greek word for grandmother, YiaYia's Greek Kitchen leans into the warmth and comfort that familial role encompasses, especially with its authentic fare. At this eatery listed on Yelp's 100 Best Restaurants, the menu items are winning hearts (think tzatziki prepared in-house, spanakopita, flavorful gyros, and honey-soaked baklava). Customers have intense feelings regarding their YiaYia's devotion, with the L-word even being thrown around.
(860) 618-3076
1057 E. Main St, Torrington, CT 06790
Delaware: Opa! Opa!
Named with a Greek word synonymous with celebration, the moniker of Opa! Opa! absolutely tracks. That's because there is plenty to celebrate here, with Opa! Opa! customers coming in droves to devour gyros stuffed with seasoned chicken or tender lamb, as well as flavor (and feta)-loaded fries. The deli case is equally tempting (especially for those wanting to take some Greek magic home). And, don't sleep on the baklava, which visitors claim is among the best.
Multiple Locations
Florida: Katerina's Taverna & Grill
Diners enjoying a meal at Katerina's Taverna & Grill have likened the experience to supping inside an intimate family-owned eatery in Greece, thanks to traditional menu items, like the charbroiled octopus, moussaka, and avgolemono soup, to name just a few fan favorites. Combine that with excellence in hospitality from the welcoming staff and this Florida gem is a definite go-to find.
facebook.com/people/Katerinas-Greek-Grill
(727) 935-4246
619 N. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Georgia: My Big Fat Greek Taverna
At My Big Fat Greek Taverna, family recipes, scratch-made selections, and winning Greek hospitality are the order of the day, everyday. With an aim of bringing the Mediterranean straight to the local community, the owners definitely delivered. The menu features spanakopita, moussaka, pastitsio, and the highlight of the flaming cheese presentation (but, honestly, everything is fire here). Patrons drive from other counties just for a taste, which says everything.
(678) 226-1695
2559 Pharr Ave, Dacula, GA 30019
Hawaii: Olive Tree Cafe
Authentic Greek food isn't always easy to find in Hawaii, which is just another reason why customers are so jazzed about Olive Tree Cafe. The eatery has been around for decades, keeping customers reaching for favorites, like its hummus, baba ghanoush, lamb souvlaki, and savory avgolemono soup. The house-made baklava remains a star sweet, and there are even daily specials to look forward to, as well.
(808) 737-0303
4614 Kilauea Ave. Ste. 107, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: Kosta's Taverna
Family-operated Kosta's Taverna relies on authentic family recipes to wow customers with comforting Greek wonders, like souvlaki, moussaka, pastitsio, and an array of palate-pleasing platters. Both the mouthwatering Mediterranean fare and the friendly service are praised here, and vegetarian options abound. You can even create your very own customized pasta, choosing either linguini or penne, then adding on the sauce, protein, and veggie elements from there.
(208) 639-1741
360 S. Eagle Rd, Eagle, ID 83616
Illinois: It's Greek 2 U Grill
It's Greek 2 U Grill has become a favorite among Chicago diners searching for Mediterranean cuisine that is the real deal. Locals especially applaud the pork gyros. Aside from these praise-worthy sammies, the hole-in-the-wall eatery also garners applause for dishes like gigantes, pan-fried zucchini patties, and expertly seasoned chicken or pork souvlaki. Customers have even compared the fare here to meals cooked by their own Greek grandparents.
(872) 806-2293
5449 N. Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640
Indiana: Adel's Gyros Pub & Grill
Did you know that "gyro" is among the most mispronounced food words around? (It's "yee-ro," by the way). Luckily, the folks at Adel's Gyros Pub & Grill know all about this staple Greek menu item (named among the best in town). They're also no novices when it comes to hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel, and spanakopita. Owner Adel is known for treating guests like family, which is always in good taste.
(317) 587-2800
10450 N. College Ave Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46280
Iowa: Olympic Flame Restaurant
Olympic Flame Restaurant has been a Des Moines darling since the 1980s, when Angelo Ligdis brought his family's authentic Greek recipes to Iowa's East Village. And, that Greek goodness has kept customers returning. Flaming saganaki (that's fried cheese, for those who need translation) steals attention while arriving tableside, and spanakopita, dolmades, and baklava are also big hits. Olympic Flame even shakes things up with belly dancing.
(515) 243-4361
514 E. Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: Greek Cuisine
Greek Cuisine is living proof that a tiny family-run eatery can become a citywide fan favorite. It comes highly recommend by locals in the know, who wax eloquent about the quality of the tzatziki, the abundantly stuffed gyros, and the delicate flakiness of the spanakopita and tiropita (the latter being a menu pick some diners insist are the best they've tasted). The owners are particularly praised for treating regulars like relatives.
(913) 338-0657
11811 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210
Kentucky: The Parthenon Greek-American Eats
The Parthenon Greek-American Eats may be a small, hole-in-the-wall establishment, but it delivers big when it comes to flavor. Diners delight in the yummy gyros and Greek fries topped with melty feta, and rotating specials ensure patrons have something new to look forward to tasting. Locals voice appreciation for the welcoming vibes, noting that these are some of the friendliest folks around.
facebook.com/p/The-Parthenon-Greek-American-Eats
(859) 712-4976
1000 E. Lexington Ave. #32, Danville, KY 40422
Louisiana: Chania Greek Restaurant
Crete, Greece has become a top foodie destination, and one Louisiana hole-in-the-wall eatery gives a nod to this Greek island with its very name. Chania Greek Restaurant not only honors the largest city in Crete with its title, but also does the place proud with every sensational morsel on its menu. Diners have admitted to driving some distances for selections like stuffed grape leaves, chicken kabobs, baklava, and fried cheese.
facebook.com/people/Chania-Greek-Cafe
(318) 539-3356
208 1st St. NE, Springhill, LA 71075
Maine: Taverna Khione
Taverna Khione offers patrons a Greek dining extravaganza unlike most New England eateries. This Brunswick star features a menu that changes with the seasons and explores hyper-regional Greek ingredients. As such, uber-unique selections, like grilled octopus or braised calamari stuffed with lamb and rice, can be expected (and eagerly anticipated) here. Owner Marc Provencher also presents an extensive all-Greek wine list, helping transform a delicious dinner into a heavenly edible dream.
(207) 406-2847
25 Mill St, Brunswick, ME 04011
Maryland: Karella's Cafe
Karellas Cafe began as a neighborhood gathering nook for Baltimore's Greek community, but has since grown into one of the Charm City's most beloved hole-in-the-wall eateries. Located in Greektown, this family-run cafe serves gyros patrons gab about, flavorful feta, delectable baklava, and other Greek specialties prepared daily. Customers appreciate the generous portions and affordable prices, and even Greek cuisine connoisseurs classify Karellas as among the best of the best.
(443) 708-8383
426 S. Newkirk St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Massachusetts: Esperia Grill
Bringing authentic Greek fare to Brighton, Esperia Grill is a family-run favorite that keeps customers returning for offerings like aromatic rotisserie meats, savory spinach pie, and amply stuffed gyros. Reviewers give special shout outs to the chicken kabobs, fried feta cheese, and delicious Greek dressing, and appreciate portions large enough to save a bit for the next day's lunch. Even Boston Magazine singled it out among the city's best Greek spots.
(617) 254-8337
344 Washington St, Brighton, MA 02135
Michigan: Mitsos Greek Food & Coffee
Looking for the best Greek in Motor City? Look no further than Mitsos Greek Food & Coffee, known for its popular pork gyro, which is marinated, then slow-roasted over an open flame (just like in Greece). Locals and food writers rank it among Detroit's best gyro destinations, and guests also head to the café for baklava, espresso drinks, breakfast pitas, and even several vegetarian options.
(313) 338-3981
2614 Riopelle St, Unit 4, Detroit, MI 48207
Minnesota: Trieste Cafe
Voted best gyros in the Twin Cities, Trieste Cafe has been serving Minneapolis from a wee storefront downtown ever since 1990. Patrons praise the freshness of the gyro salads in particular. The pleasant atmosphere is said to be warm and welcoming, especially thanks to the friendly owners. Locals repeatedly call it the best Greek food around, while budget-conscious diners appreciate hearty portions without hefty price tags.
facebook.com/triestecafetwincities
(612) 333-4658
10 5th St. S, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Mississippi: Petra Cafe Greek & Mediterranean
Petra Cafe has become a Hattiesburg hotspot, thanks to the expert way it brings sublime Mediterranean and Greek cuisine to Mississippi. True to its location in the Hospitality State, guests here love the neighborhood feel, where the staff seems to genuinely care. Yummy fare, including gyro meat, salads, dressings, and uber-addictive falafel appetizers, is also applauded, with menu favorites of Mediterranean chicken and chicken shawarma mentioned.
(601) 268-8850
6060 US Hwy. 49, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Missouri: El Greco
El Greco may appear humble from the outside, but locals know this family-owned nook is the reigning queen bee when it comes to Missouri's top Greek food. Customers compliment the spanakopita, Greek and Chicken Souvlaki salads, and baklava, with some insisting it's got the best gyro around. Portions are generous, with takeaway containers said to barely contain the super-stuffed selections. Diners are devoted, describing El Greco as a genuine treasure.
(636) 896-4041
3010 N. Highway 94, Unit A, St. Charles, MO 63301
Montana: The Greek Pastry Shop
Bringing mountains of mouthwatering Grecian delights to Montana from its now dual locations, The Greek Pastry Shop has been family-owned since the late 1970s. This is an unassuming local joint known for packing rotisserie lamb into traditional gyros, and pairing that with the Special fries, topped with a flavorful blend of feta, tzatziki, and cayenne. Food writers and locals alike sing the praises of the spanakopita, crunchy falafel (salad and plate available), and unforgettable baklava at this hole-in-the-wall haven.
Multiple Locations
Nebraska: Jim & Jennie's Greek Village
Making Omaha foodies ooh and ahhh on the regular, Jim and Jennie's Greek Village specializes in the real deal when it comes to Greek comfort foods (we're talking generous gyros, smoky souvlaki, fresh salads, and, according to reviews, mouthwatering keftedes meatballs). Loyal patrons claim that eating here (Jim and Jennie themselves still working the grill daily) feels familiar, and so friendly, making this cozy family-run taverna a Nebraska must.
(402) 571-2857
3026 N. 90th St, Omaha, NE 68134
Nevada: Yassou Greek Grill Cafe
With two decades (and counting) delivering fabulous Greek flavors to Sin City, family-run Yassou Greek Grill, complete with its tried-and-true blue-and-white decor, and maybe a little Greek music, creates an atmosphere for guests that feels oceans apart from the bright lights of the Strip (like, the Mediterranean?) Diners delight in gyros (vegetarian available), lemon herb chicken pita, spanakopita, dolmades, Greek salads, and more, all prepared using cherished family recipes.
(702) 798-8989
7871 W. Charleston #110, Las Vegas, NV 89117
New Hampshire: Amphora Restaurant
Leaning on a core foundation of fabulous family recipes, Amphora marries traditional Greek cuisine with modern, forward-thinking, Athens style, resulting in one of New Hampshire's tastiest nooks for authentic Mediterranean fare. The restaurant serves all the faves that die-hard Greek food fans expect, like souvlaki and baklava, alongside selected Greek wines and beers. Its repeat Best of New Hampshire honors clearly reflect how locals appreciate (dare we say adore?) this place.
(603) 537-0111
55 Crystal Ave, Derry, NH 03038
New Jersey: Evan's Restaurant
So special that even the "Today Show" took notice of its beloved owner (Evan himself), family-owned Evan's Restaurant takes the comfort of a New Jersey diner and ups the ante with Greek specialties, including gyros sliced from rotating spits, spanakopita, falafel platters, delectable desserts, and even breakfast bites. The counter seating and open kitchen emit old-school charm, and the unique combo of diner and Greek classics is a big hit.
(732) 566-9122
8 Cliffwood Ave, Matawan, NJ 07747
New Mexico: Yamas Greek Rotisserie
Envisioned by longtime local restaurateurs, Yamas Greek Rotisserie is among Santa Fe's most beloved Greek food spots. The Greece-inspired eatery wins diners' hearts thanks to menu items founded on home-spun recipes harkening to family meals of childhood (falafel, moussaka, rotisserie wonders, and more). Patrons point to the delicious taste, freshness, and affordable pricing, with those in the know describing it among the best Greek food in the city.
(505) 930-5921
2411 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
New York: Tziki Souvlaki
Chelsea's Tziki may be on the tiny side, but this counter-service spot earns a huge amount of praise, and is considered among the Big Apple's most underrated Greek eateries. Fresh, flavorful, and made-to-order souvlaki tucked inside sourdough pitas (made in-house) are a specialty here, with pork carved directly from a vertical spit taking center stage. Guests also crave the Greek salads, sauces, and appealing atmosphere, with notes of a charming Greek-inspired aesthetic.
(646) 360-2970
209 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011
North Carolina: Simply Delicious Greek Mediterranean Cuisine
Simply Delicious Greek Mediterranean Cuisine has decades of experience bringing homemade Greek-centric food to Greenville via authentic family recipes. From a menu driven by all the Mediterranean staples (fresh vegetables, herbs, olive oil, garlic, lemon, expertly seasoned and prepared meats, and more) diners can enjoy everything from gyros and phyllo-based pies to falafel and boast-worthy baklava. The eatery was even named among North Carolina's best Greek restaurants, showing that the Simply Delicious' moniker tracks.
simplydeliciousmediterranean.com
(252) 565-8168
327 E. Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858
North Dakota: Café Aladdin
Customers don't need any magic lamps or flying carpets when heading to Café Aladdin, because all their foodie wishes are granted on the daily here (no soaring through the skies needed). Mediterranean and Greek favorites on the menu include velvety hummus, soft pita bread, gyros, and shawarma. And, the fries? Customers insist those scrumptiously tasty taters are among the very best.
(701) 232-4200
1609 32nd Ave, South Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Santorini Family Restaurant
Santorini Family Restaurant encompasses what folks love about old-school diners, then pairs that with authentic Greek meals that make eating here even more memorable. Family-run and friendly, this lowkey eatery has welcomed generations of regulars, who keep coming back to nosh on a wide-ranging menu (think gyros, spanakopita, and Greek pastries, alongside diner dishes, like omelets, pancakes, and much more). Noteworthy orders of flavorful gyro meat and spanakopita particularly shine.
facebook.com/people/Santorini-Family-Restaurant
(513) 662-8080
3414 Harrison Ave, Cheviot, OH 45211
Oklahoma: Greek House
Mere minutes from the University of Oklahoma, Greek House has become a hotspot among students, locals, and visitors alike. Anything-but-stingy portion sizes, plus fair prices, are big wins with students (and anyone) on a budget, and flavorful Greek fare (from gyros and falafel to pitas and more) also earn excellent reviews. Football fans can rely on the restaurant, too, especially during busy game days.
(405) 364-6300
768 S. Jenkins Ave, Norman, OK 73069
Oregon: Alley Gyros
Part of what keeps customers craving the selections from Alley Gyros is the succulent lamb (sliced straight from an authentic rotisserie spit). Located in downtown Corvallis, this hidden gem gyro shop has customers also frequenting its doors to dive into Greek dishes, like perfectly spiced, hand-cut fries, falafel, and more. Everything here is cooked fresh, right in front of guests, which adds a layer of peace of mind to the overall experience.
(541) 844-8118
121 S.W. 3rd St, Corvallis, OR 97333
Pennsylvania: Zorba's Tavern
Helmed by the same Greek relatives for generations, Philly-based Zorba's Tavern has been around since the 1990s. The menu here showcases authentic Greek cuisine, which customers can enjoy inside a cozy dining area. The tavern sends taste buds wild with selections like lamb dishes, grilled octopus, and scratch-made pitas paired with delicious dips. Regulars and visitors can look forward to appreciating not just great food, but also welcoming and friendly service.
(215) 978-5990
2230 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Rhode Island: Athenian Deli & Restaurant
Loyal customers flock to Athenian Deli & Restaurant, expecting satisfying Greek favorites they have come to trust will always be delivered. Consistency is key here, and diners can enjoy tried-and-true standbys, like mouthwatering gyros, platters, ample vegetarian offerings, and even daily specials. The welcoming atmosphere deserves just as much mention as the meal, with friendly service giving the deli-restaurant hybrid a warm, personal feel.
(401) 463-6025
80 Lambert Lind Hwy, Warwick, RI 02886
South Carolina: Greek Boys
A quick-serving, no-fuss spot in South Carolina, where diners know they can depend on a fast, flavorful Greek bite, aptly named Greek Boys is a family-run favorite in Columbia. Up for grabs from the menu is everything from gyro platters to savory spanakopita selections, Greek salads, and chicken souvlaki tucked inside soft pita bread. Such delicious fare could explain why this place made the list of top Greek restaurants to try.
(803) 771-7618
1469 Sumter St, Columbia, SC 29201
South Dakota: Nick's Gyros
Happy customers have kept returning for Greek goodness from Nick's Gyros since it opened in the 1980s. Owned and fueled by family, this South Dakota sweetheart is perhaps best-known for the gyros it draws its very name from, but diners can also enjoy other Greek-American comfort food, that is super tasty and priced to not break the bank. In fact, diners rank it among the city's best, inexpensive eats.
(605) 335-1588
1512 W. 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee: Zorba Cafe
Word is spreading, and the message is that Zorba Cafe is one of the Nashville area's best places for Greek food. This family-owned establishment has a menu boasting falafel (sandwiches and platters), loaded fries, and other traditional Greek dishes that patrons enthusiastically recommend. Customers especially highlight the gyros, insisting they've never found anything as good elsewhere. Beyond the yummy Greek food, the down-home feel of the restaurant is an appreciated vibe.
(615) 462-7096
1610 Lee Victory Pkwy, Smyrna, TN 37167
Texas: Mina & Dimi's Greek House
For diners craving delicious Greek eats, Mina & Dimi's Greek House is a great choice. Run by family, it features a menu full of options, like gyros and various shareable platters. Regulars note it among the best Greek food in the city, particularly highlighting the Hercules platter and crispy feta-covered fries. The hospitality, making customers feel instantly at home in this house, is also a winning characteristic.
(210) 674-3464
7159 W. US Hwy 90, San Antonio, TX 78227
Utah: Yanni's Greek Express
Serving diners longer than many customers have been alive (40 years, and counting), it's safe to say Yanni's Greek Express knows exactly what it's doing. Gyro lovers especially appreciate the ones found here, which makes perfect sense because the eatery was established by an actual Greek (immigrant Yanni Armaou). As well as gyros, customers can enjoy sandwiches, Greek salads, and a special sauce that locals are lowkey obsessed with.
(801) 466-6525
2761 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Vermont: Papa Nick's
Opened in 1990 by Greek immigrants Nick and Vuola Zontanos, Papa Nick's is a family-owned eatery that pairs tasty Greek cuisine, pizza, and other nostalgia-laced diner fare (a winning combo any way you slice it). As for the exact menu offerings, customers can dig into gyros, Greek fries, Greek salad, spinach pie, and baklava, all of which have made Papa Nick's recognized among the best Greek food in Vermont.
(802) 482-6050
10997 Route 116, Hinesburg, VT 05461
Virginia: Greek Unique
One could confidently say that Greek Unique is indeed special, especially when it comes to serving authentic Greek bites. Diners particularly applaud the generously sized gyros, loaded with savory meats, inventive toppings, and selections, like tzatziki, tucked in pita bread. Featured by food reviewers and praised online, Greek Unique has become a go-to destination in Northern Virginia for those seeking stellar Mediterranean cuisine.
(703) 723-8645
44632 Guilford Dr, Ashburn, VA 20147
Washington: Gyro's Etc. The Greek Connextion
A true treasure, tucked away in Bremerton, Gyro's Etc. The Greek Connextion has been earning a devoted following for more than twenty years. Locals call this tiny hole-in-the-wall eatery a real special find, highlighting its flavorful gyros especially. Also available here are fresh salads and tzatziki made onsite. The handmade pita and customizable gyro options are also appreciated at this hole-in-the-wall haven.
(360) 550-0399
2717 6th St, Bremerton, WA 98312
West Virginia: Best of Crete Deli
Earning the superior superlative in its name, Best of Crete Deli has been catering to the Greek food cravings of Charleston since the 1980s. Customers note the hospitality offered here, as well as the affordability of the menu offerings (earning it recognition among excellent cheap eats in the area). About those offerings, customers can expect comforting homemade dishes, ranging from moussaka and souvlaki to Greek salads, baklava, and more.
(304) 343-3292
816 Beech Ave, Charleston, WV 25302
Wisconsin: Cosmos Cafe
Owned by family, Cosmos Cafe is among the Milwaukee area's best bets for Greek bites. This Wauwatosa eatery has a cozy neighborhood vibe, and customers making their way here can indulge in everything from spanakopita to falafel, village salads, and more. Diners specifically praise the Signature Jerk Chicken Pita, and the gooey, honey-infused goodness that is the classic baklava.
(414) 257-2005
7203 W. North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Wyoming: Renzios Greek Food
Tucked inside the local mall, Renzios Greek Food has an impressive record (running two decades now) of serving some of Cheyenne's most delicious Greek eats. Diners won't find anything fancy here, but will discover a delicious array of filled-to-overflowing gyros, expertly crisped fries, and even Greek nachos. Those are just a few reasons Renzios is considered a must-visit Wyoming eatery when seeking authentic Greek cuisine.
(307) 637-5411
1400 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne, WY 82009
Methodology
This list was built by combining a tried-and-true mix of local recommendations, regional food coverage (in print and online), and official reviews that spotlight authentic Greek restaurants people genuinely love. We focused largely on family-owned businesses, neighborhood nooks, and truly hidden gems to uncover these hole-in-the-wall spots that sparkle, especially in the Greek food category.