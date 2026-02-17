15 Middle Eastern Foods You Have To Try At Least Once

The Middle East is one of those terms that is used frequently in daily life, yet is rarely well-defined. Is Türkiye included? Georgia? Afghanistan? Especially when it comes to food, there's much overlap and repetition, certainly on or near the borders of what purportedly defines this region. As such, for this piece, we're using a relatively wide interpretation, including Türkiye to the north, Iran to the east, the Arabian Peninsula to the south, and North Africa to the west. That said, many of the most iconic Middle Eastern dishes either originated or were popularized in what's traditionally known as the Levant, corresponding roughly to modern-day Israel, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan.

Perhaps the most important concept in Middle Eastern cuisine is the mezze (or meze) platter. Derived from the Persian word "maza" (meaning to taste), mezze is a collection of dishes that serve as meal starters or shared plates. Now recognizable items like hummus, falafel, and tabbouleh are key to a proper mezze and are the perfect way to kick off our exploration of Middle Eastern foods everyone must try.