The Seafood Prince Harry Refuses To Eat

Since stepping down as a senior working royal in 2020, Prince Harry has largely embraced a luxurious lifestyle in California with his wife, Meghan Markle. He resides in a $15 million Montecito mansion with his wife and children, spends time playing polo with his pals in Aspen, and often attends high-profile events connected to his philanthropic work and business ventures. However, despite his lavish surroundings, there's one luxury the Duke of Sussex still refuses to indulge in: eating lobster. Meghan revealed this surprising detail on an episode of her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," on which she casually disclosed to renowned Spanish chef José Andrés that her husband doesn't like lobster.

Given the seafood's reputation as a luxury delicacy, Prince Harry's aversion may seem surprising. Lobster costs are high due to limited supply and increased demand, but with the couple's reported combined net worth of $60 million, affordability is unlikely to be the issue. So his dislike for lobster may stem from a long-standing royal protocol that discourages the British royal family from eating shellfish, especially during official engagements and international tours. Shellfish recalls have affected millions — the seafood carries a higher risk of food poisoning than many other foods because of toxins and contamination. For someone who spent most of his life as a royal navigating tightly packed schedules, Prince Harry likely became accustomed to avoiding lobster because it could potentially cause minor illness and disrupt his royal duties.