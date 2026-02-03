The 11 Favorite Foods Of The British Royal Family

We've been hearing about the favorite foods of beloved Princess Diana, and Queen Elizabeth II, for decades. And, honestly, we've loved every last crumb of information served by the royal staff, and others in the know. From Diana's famous penchant for her private chef's signature bread and butter pudding, to the Queen's long-standing loyalty to simple, no-nonsense meals, these storied foods offer insight that feels like a rare peek behind the palace walls of yesteryear. But what about now? What about the dining habits of the modern royal family?

The current generation of Windsors are out here navigating the delicate balancing act between upholding tradition, and forging their own paths, which is no small feat. So, how are they fueling themselves on this epic quest? Today's royals live in a very different world than their predecessors, and their food preferences interestingly reflect that evolution. While some stick with classic British comfort foods, other royal family members prefer to branch out, and explore bolder, globally-inspired dishes.

If your curiosity has, like ours, led you to wonder what the royal family actually enjoys eating when the cameras aren't rolling, or maybe even what they prepare for themselves on rare occasion, you're in the right place, fam. From the comfort food cravings of young princes to the fast food indulgence a one-day King admits to having an affinity for, these are the 11 favorite foods most closely associated with the modern British royal family.