The 11 Favorite Foods Of The British Royal Family
We've been hearing about the favorite foods of beloved Princess Diana, and Queen Elizabeth II, for decades. And, honestly, we've loved every last crumb of information served by the royal staff, and others in the know. From Diana's famous penchant for her private chef's signature bread and butter pudding, to the Queen's long-standing loyalty to simple, no-nonsense meals, these storied foods offer insight that feels like a rare peek behind the palace walls of yesteryear. But what about now? What about the dining habits of the modern royal family?
The current generation of Windsors are out here navigating the delicate balancing act between upholding tradition, and forging their own paths, which is no small feat. So, how are they fueling themselves on this epic quest? Today's royals live in a very different world than their predecessors, and their food preferences interestingly reflect that evolution. While some stick with classic British comfort foods, other royal family members prefer to branch out, and explore bolder, globally-inspired dishes.
If your curiosity has, like ours, led you to wonder what the royal family actually enjoys eating when the cameras aren't rolling, or maybe even what they prepare for themselves on rare occasion, you're in the right place, fam. From the comfort food cravings of young princes to the fast food indulgence a one-day King admits to having an affinity for, these are the 11 favorite foods most closely associated with the modern British royal family.
Nando's (Prince William's favorite fast food)
Not only is Nando's among the most popular fast food chains that originated outside the U.S., but it's also a preferred favorite of Prince William's. Now, we don't know about you, but we think that, for a future king, Prince William's fast food loyalty feel refreshingly normal. There's something comforting (and pretty cool) about thinking that the future King of England is sitting down to a meal us commoners also enjoy. It somehow breaks down the barrier, if just a wee bit.
How did we uncover this juicy tidbit regarding William's occasional Nando's nosh? The Prince of Wales has gone on record with his affinity for the chain known for its flame-grilled chicken, spicy peri-peri sauce, and signature red-and-black logo. It's pretty wild to hear that Nando's, a South African-born chicken chain that has become a beloved UK mainstay, has even earned the royal approval. Talk about a strong local recommendation.
William first publicly confessed his love for Nando's during an interview featured in the 2020 BBC documentary, "Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health" (as reported by the Daily Record). In a rare moment of unguarded conversation, William candidly admitted that his security detail was partly to blame for his passion for Nando's. One particular officer, it turns out, introduced the future King William to the chain, and that same individual regularly acted as the designated Nando's runner whenever Will found himself craving it. Clearly, some cravings are royally unavoidable.
Roast chicken (Prince William's favorite supper)
Nando's might be Prince William's fast food guilty pleasure, but when he wants a proper meal that invokes feelings of home, he probably opts for a classic roast chicken. This is the meal that comes up again and again when royal insiders talk about William, and his food preferences. It's also the dish most closely tied to his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose love of cooking has been mentioned in the media periodically over the years.
According to multiple reports, Kate has always enjoyed cooking for her family, and roast chicken is the supper of choice when William has his druthers. In fact, Kate has recalled with affection how, early in their marriage, she'd take great joy in going to the market herself to grab ingredients, then prepare the meal herself for William at home.
This shared memory may seem like a small moment to many, but it has served to make the young couple (the future King and Queen) feel more relatable — far more, at least, than his predecessors (save for Princess Diana, of course). There's just something that resonates with the common public when they can picture members of the royal family enjoying the same dinner that many ordinary families have in their weekly meal rotations — and preparing it themselves? That's a brownie points bonanza, right there. (It might also add some cool points, too.)
Sticky toffee pudding (Princess Kate's favorite dessert)
When one thinks of quintessentially British desserts, sticky toffee pudding is right up there at the top of the list. One well-known Brit who is said to have a sweet spot for the sweet is none other than Princess Kate herself. Kate is in good company, too, because her preferred dessert would also be the ending of choice for Chef Gordon Ramsay's last meal.
According to another chef, Darren McGrady, who whipped up recipes for the royal household for well over a decade, Kate prefers the palace version of the after-dinner dish, which swaps apricots for dates to create a deeper, creamier texture. Differences aside, the recipe features the same caramel toffee notes that makes traditional sticky toffee pudding a win across Great Britain, and beyond.
True to the refreshing pattern we see developing on this list, this dish is also loved by common people, especially those living in the U.K. We can relate to this choice on a deep, even sentimental, level. Sticky toffee pudding is universally loved in England, and it shows up everywhere, from home kitchens to the menus at corner pubs. You might even go so far as to say that Kate's preference for a classic British dessert directly aligns with her (warmly received) public persona. She has classic taste, and a deep respect for U.K. tradition, even in a modern, ever-evolving world.
Beetroot (Prince Louis' favorite)
Of all the royal food preferences on this list, Prince Louis' favorite might be the most surprising — and perhaps the most quirkily delightful? We love an odd duck, and for a young royal to eschew the elite, frou-frou menu options most certainly available to him in favor of a humble root vegetable ... Well, something about it just makes our hearts sing.
Prince Louis loves beetroot, which is pretty surprising, as beetroot is an acquired taste for many adults. Far fewer children are known to stomach — much less embrace — the beet. Love it or hate it, we're guessing that a kid opting for this vibrant vegetable was not on anyone's bingo card. But here we are, a place where Louis would assuredly declare: "Don't fear beets, make them your friends!"
The Princess of Wales shared details about her son's unique tastes during a television special, casually mentioning that beetroot is a "massive favorite" in their royal domicile (via Irish Star). She even went so far as to clarify that Louis doesn't just tolerate the veg; he absolutely loves it. The candid moment did more than offer insight into the next generation of the royal family. It served to emphasize Princess Kate's role as Mum in a real, human, relatable way.
Spaghetti Carbonara (Prince George's favorite)
While it may not be as shocking as Prince Louis' penchant for beets, we're a bit surprised by Prince George's favorite meal. It seems that most tweens reach solely for all things fast, fried, sugar-dusted, neon-colored, or nugget-shaped. But this future King of England requests his meals with a decidedly more adult flair. William and Kate's eldest son is reported to have an ardent affection for the classic pasta dish, spaghetti carbonara.
We were able to glean these details thanks to anecdotes shared by celebrity chef, Aldo Zilli, who told reporters that carbonara is Prince George's top pick. It's an adult-sounding dish — a full, proper pasta entree — but it seems somehow fitting for the kid in line for the royal throne.
For those unfamiliar, carbonara is a dish of pasta, eggs, cheese, pork, and black pepper. It's cozy and hearty, sure, but it's also sophisticated. In this way, it feels very on-brand for the Wales household, known to be gifted at embracing roles (and expectations) far above their ages. Apparently, Kate often cooks with George, and is keen on encouraging hands-on time with her children in the kitchen. Again, a candid revelation that serves to further humanize the royal family.
Rack of lamb with wild mushroom risotto (King Charles' favorite)
As is so often the case, King Charles III's favorite foods reveal much about the monarch himself. Long before "sustainability" was a buzz word across social media, the current King of England was already knee-deep in the philosophy. He has a well-documented history of being an avid supporter of organic farming practices, and is known to incorporate locally-sourced, seasonal produce in recipes. He also likes to focus on food grown with purpose, and great care, often at his own Highgrove Estate.
Knowing all of this, the fact that his favorite meal features lamb raised on royal land, served with a risotto that showcases wild mushrooms foraged straight from Charles' Balmoral backyard, comes as no surprise. Former royal chef, Darren McGrady, has gone on the record regarding Charles' dedication to thoughtful eating, describing his daily diet as full of fresh produce, and sustainable ingredients.
Charles is reportedly quite involved in the creation of his menus, literally working from the ground (or soil) up. In fact, he has even been known to take chefs into the countryside to show them his favorite foraging spots. Suffice it to say, when it comes to food, King Charles really seems to practice what he preaches.
Spaghetti bolognese (Harry and William's childhood favorite)
The royal family has shared with the public more than a few sweet childhood memories, especially those involving young William and Harry, the beloved brothers who once seemed an inseparable duo. On his YouTube channel, former royal chef, Darren McGrady, has remembered fondly the years when Princess Diana raised her boys with warmth, and love. Recalling how Diana took great care in establishing a sense of normalcy (as much as was possible) for her boys, McGrady says she would often request decidedly unfussy, uncomplicated dishes for the young pair to eat.
Among those meals, and a clear favorite, was "spaggy bol," the nickname the two cheeky princes gave to spaghetti bolognese when McGrady made it for them in their early years. While Diana was known to prefer more grown-up dining on her own time, the royal chef clarified that, when her beloved boys were home, the menus revolved around them, and their favorite kid-friendly comfort foods.
McGrady's bolognese was a traditional, simple sauce of minced beef, vegetables, and tomatoes, simmered to perfection. Needless to say, the boys (literally) ate it up, and their nickname for it — much like strands of spaghetti thrown at a wall to test for doneness — stuck.
Banana ice cream (Prince Harry's favorite)
If you're not a fan of bananas, there's one member of the British royal family who would insist that you need to get over your banana hangups. And that would be Prince Harry, who is reportedly a big fan of the fruit in ice cream.
Banana ice cream might not sound particularly royal, but in the U.K., it's quite an exotic offering. According to Chef Darren McGrady, both William and Harry had a particular fondness for banana-based desserts growing up, but it was red-headed Harry who showed a particular enthusiasm. From banana flan to, well, banana desserts of all kinds, Harry was apparently a big fan. This was especially the case with banana ice cream, though, which was always a win in the royal kitchen when the boys were home.
While banana is often a flavor synonymous with sweet childhood memories, many individuals outgrow their affinities for fruit flavored things as they age — but not Harry. There are multiple reports detailing his continued affection for banana bread, and other banana-based treats. You might be surprised to learn that banana ice cream isn't so easy to find in the U.K. But, now that he's settled across the pond, Harry can happily find his favorite flavor in a nana-second.
Baked beans on toast (Queen Camilla's favorite)
Have you ever wondered, why do British people eat beans on toast? Well, Queen Camilla might just have your answer, at least on a personal level. While we may never know the exact reasonings behind her preference for the British staple, she has shared one insider detail that was interesting news to us: The current Queen of England adores beans on toast, but only if they are made with Heinz beans. According to the royal herself, no other beans will do.
That staunch brand alliance seems to be one of few particular tastes; despite having full access to royal kitchens filled with the most elite chefs, and the finest ingredients in the world, Queen Camilla appears to be refreshingly simple when it comes to food. She has spoken candidly about how she favors meals that aren't fancy or fussy, and she has also shared that she doesn't follow recipes, but instead prefers to wing it when whipping up dishes herself.
A real fun fact: Even though her son is a known food critic in the U.K., Camilla seems to have no interest in adventurous or exotic fare. What she does admit to is preferring fresh produce grown in her own garden. (She and King Charles are both passionate gardeners.) And, of course, when she wants something warm, and familiar, Camilla reaches for baked beans on toast — made with Heinz baked beans, if you please.
Olives (Princess Charlotte's favorite)
Are olives actually good? If you ask Princess Charlotte, the answer is a definite yes. And this is a surprising choice, because when people talk about children's favorite snacks, olives rarely make the list. Crisps, bars of chocolate, and anything scooped into a cone are expected snack choices for kids. Olives, though, come out of left field. But the rumor that Charlotte loves them is 100% true, at least according to her mum, Kate, who's on the record admitting that olives are among her daughter's favorite foods.
Kate first divulged this fun detail during a casual convo about her family's preferred meals, particularly in regards to their penchant for healthy eating. (Yes, even the kiddos get their greens.) Perhaps the most surprising fact revealed is that all three of William and Kate's children make smart food choices without needing to be convinced. In fact, Kate has claimed that Charlotte picks olives to snack on every chance she gets.
So, where did this rare preference come from? All signs point to Mum, as Kate has frequently shared that she makes it a point to involve her royal brood in the kitchen — cooking, baking, prepping — every chance she gets. We'd wager that, during these baking and cooking seshes, there are many opportunities to try new things, including olives. Charlotte must have had one bite, and shouted with glee, "olive juice!" (super fast, and on repeat).
Spicy curry (Princess Kate's favorite takeaway)
While royal tastes may change throughout the years, one that has remained consistent is Princess Kate's preference for foods with a little kick. We're talking about spice; Kate loves her spice. Curry, in particular, holds a special place in her heart — so much so that she's described it as her favorite takeaway item.
Kate's love of curry has come up many times in media interviews, and each time, she's shared freely about her genuine enjoyment of spicy foods, especially vegetarian curries. The level of spice does not scare this royal, who has admitted that she's hard pressed when it comes to turning down a fiery dish. (She might even enjoy one U.K. restaurant's phaal curry — a dish so hot, it requires a gas mask to cook.)
But while she's happy to reach for the chile, and face the spicy consequences with glee, her hubby, Prince William, tends to hesitate. When the couple's much publicized visit to India in 2016 uncovered their difference in spice tolerance, it became a running joke. The punchline: Kate could handle the heat, while William ... could not. Luckily, he was able to laugh about it, and the endearing schtick between the two made us giggle right along with them. It's especially funny to those of us who, like William, have had our own overheated curry moment, à la Ben Stiller in "Along Came Polly."