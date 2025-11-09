The Spicy Dish That's So Pungent Chefs Have To Wear Gas Masks When Making It

If you love spicy food, there is a dish that's so spicy chefs have to use gas masks to make it. And while you might expect that in Thailand, India or southern China— places known for their spicy cuisine — you'd be wrong. You'll find it in merry ol' England. Yep, the place known for boiled meats and the toast sandwich, which is literally a sandwich composed entirely of bread. Doesn't exactly spring to mind when you think of a place that has a dish with over 2 million Scovilles. (If you want to try what 2 million Scovilles feels like, we do have a list for you.)

But this isn't spicy beans on toast or something like that. It's a curry dish from a restaurant in Birmingham, U.K. called phaal curry. No one actually knows how or why this dish came to be. A need to punish customers? A need for customers to feel awful? Who knows. It does seem to be a product of the distinctive convergence of Indian, Bangladeshi, and British cuisine. It's so spicy because the recipe calls for the use of several ghost chile peppers (also called naga jolokia), which usually contain about 1 million Scovilles per fruit. If you're stateside, you can always try Brick Lane curry house in Jersey City, just don't be surprised if you pass out, vomit, or maybe even hallucinate.