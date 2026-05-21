The US States That Pay You To Recycle Bottles And Cans

As the 1960s gave way to the 1970s, "America the Beautiful" became more like "America the Trash Dump." The government and its citizens not only took notice of litter everywhere but also finally began to do something about it and clean up their act. The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970, and a year later, an infamous pollution public service ad, depicting a crying indigenous American, aired on TV, striking a nerve. It was also in 1971 that Oregon enacted a landmark "bottle bill," which created a monetary incentive for a beverage buyer to return the empty container.

The idea, where each can or bottle carried a returnable deposit value, accomplished its goal, helping to reduce litter and drive up recycling rates. Similar bills and laws have since been enacted in nine other states, including California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, and Vermont.

While the other 40 states don't benefit financially from these arrangements, they are well aware of them, thanks to references in "The Simpsons" and specifically the "Seinfeld" episode "The Bottle Deposit." In that misadventure, Kramer and Newman scheme to return $0.05 New York containers to Michigan, where they are worth $0.10 a pop. Please don't try that at home, as it's illegal. In the realm of legal, here's the 411 on the U.S. states that pay you to recycle bottles and cans. Be sure to check the labels on canned water, beer, wine, sodas, canned mocktails, ready-to-drink cocktails, and more to make sure they're eligible for a refund before returning.