Should You Tip Bartenders At A Wedding? Here's The Deal
Tipping is always a somewhat controversial subject, but certain circumstances can make things even more complicated. Nearly everyone accepts that tipping a server in a restaurant is mandatory, but what about tipping a barista at a cafe? Or tipping your local butcher? These scenarios aren't as black and white as offering extra cash for a job well done to your waiter, and when it comes to tipping a bartender at a wedding, things get even more complex.
A bartender working a wedding isn't the same as someone slinging drinks at your favorite watering hole. The job often includes setting up and breaking down the bar for the event, as well as traveling to the venue. That extra work alone would imply that it's perhaps more important to tip a bartender at a wedding than in other situations.
That being said, some folks consider it poor taste to leave a tip jar out at a wedding bar. Think about it this way: Your guests took time off work, traveled possibly hundreds of miles to attend the event, and bought you a wedding present. Letting them enjoy an open bar free of charge is a nice way of thanking them for sharing your special day.
But the bartender still needs to make money. They generally get paid a considerable hourly wage — sometimes upwards of $25 an hour. However, if you don't want a tip jar at the bar or the venue has a policy against doing so, it's still customary to tip bartenders a flat rate at the end of the night. Depending on the bar service offered and how many guests are in attendance, that gratuity can range between $50 and $200 per bartender.
Tips for tipping a wedding bartender
Perhaps the most important thing an event coordinator can do regarding tipping bartenders is to inform guests about how you plan to have the bar run. If you'd rather gift each mixologist at the end of the event, let folks know that tipping isn't required. On the other hand, if you're planning to let the charity of your guests do the work, it's a good idea to give everyone a subtle hint that the bartenders are depending on their benevolence.
That said, if you're a wedding guest, generosity never goes out of style. Even without a tip jar, you can still hand the bartender some cash or leave it on the table. It's incredibly unlikely they will refuse money placed in their hands. A dollar for a beer or glass of wine is pretty standard, and two bucks if they free pour a cocktail like a pro.
Occasionally, the venue you rent may include a bartending service, and a gratuity or service charge may be incorporated into the package. Double-check the fine print to see if that fee goes directly to the staff. If it isn't clear, ask the vendor directly to determine whether tipping the bartenders is necessary. Be wary of any bartending services that require a gratuity fee up front as well. That's just a higher bill, not a tip for a job well done. The incentive for bartenders to do their best could be the difference between outstanding and mediocre service. After all, you're paying for a service that isn't cheap, and while bartenders should be fairly compensated, you should also be getting a good value for the money you're spending on the wedding.