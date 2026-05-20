Should You Tip Bartenders At A Wedding? Here's The Deal

Tipping is always a somewhat controversial subject, but certain circumstances can make things even more complicated. Nearly everyone accepts that tipping a server in a restaurant is mandatory, but what about tipping a barista at a cafe? Or tipping your local butcher? These scenarios aren't as black and white as offering extra cash for a job well done to your waiter, and when it comes to tipping a bartender at a wedding, things get even more complex.

A bartender working a wedding isn't the same as someone slinging drinks at your favorite watering hole. The job often includes setting up and breaking down the bar for the event, as well as traveling to the venue. That extra work alone would imply that it's perhaps more important to tip a bartender at a wedding than in other situations.

That being said, some folks consider it poor taste to leave a tip jar out at a wedding bar. Think about it this way: Your guests took time off work, traveled possibly hundreds of miles to attend the event, and bought you a wedding present. Letting them enjoy an open bar free of charge is a nice way of thanking them for sharing your special day.

But the bartender still needs to make money. They generally get paid a considerable hourly wage — sometimes upwards of $25 an hour. However, if you don't want a tip jar at the bar or the venue has a policy against doing so, it's still customary to tip bartenders a flat rate at the end of the night. Depending on the bar service offered and how many guests are in attendance, that gratuity can range between $50 and $200 per bartender.