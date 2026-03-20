Should You Tip Your Butcher? Here's What To Consider
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In an era where more and more people are receiving tips for their services (or asking for tips, at least), it raises the question of which types of individuals are worthy of gratuity. Should cafe workers be tipped? What about offering monetary gratitude while at a buffet, or giving thanks to a butcher for services rendered with a bit of cash? Tipping etiquette is a highly debated topic that can elicit some strong feelings on either side of the argument, but the "Butcher Wizard" Brad Baych, author of "Primal Cuts: A Butcher's Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef," conjured up some clarity for folks wondering if tipping a butcher should be obligatory.
In short, it's not. "In my experience, it is not typical to tip your butcher," Baych said. That said, it's safe to assume everyone understands that a tip is always appreciated. If a local butcher doesn't answer your questions about certain products or is generally unhelpful, you shouldn't feel pressured to extend any extra generosity. However, if they surpass your expectations with outstanding service, it doesn't hurt to reciprocate that goodwill with a tangible token of appreciation.
"I could see a world in which a butcher tracks down a particular cut of meat that they don't usually carry that a tip would be appreciated," Baych said. "Maybe it is a specific grade that they don't usually have. Basically any above and beyond things that they did could be worthy of a tip."
Times tipping your butcher makes the most sense
Although it's not imperative to leave a butcher a tip, being altruistic and rewarding people who provide you with a valuable service is never going to be rebuffed. Still, there are some special occasions where people might want to consider being extra charitable. Brad Baych pointed out that one prime example of this is around Christmastime. "Tipping is always a great habit to get into, and I think it is great during the holidays," he said. "It spreads goodwill of the season."
If a butcher is exceeding expectations, especially around the holidays, that serves as an even stronger reason to open up your wallet. "If there is any form of delivery to your home of the products, it might also constitute a tip," Baych said.
Of course, once you've decided to give the gift of greenbacks, the question becomes how much is appropriate. Baych suggested that folks shouldn't feel obliged to break the bank on a tip. "Off the top of my head, I would say 10% to 20% would be a good tipping framework," he said. Baych indicated that where you land within that range should depend on whether the person raises the bar with exceptional service. "It all just depends on what extra services the butcher performed, he said. "If you had a highly specialized order that took extra time to complete, you might skew to the higher tipping percentage."