It's A Red Flag If Your Butcher Won't Answer Your Questions. Here's Why

I made my first-ever trip to a butcher's shop last week. I'd been craving black pudding: I hadn't had the rich, flavorful blood sausage since studying abroad in Ireland. Plus, I wanted to show my fiancé what he was missing. Somehow, he just couldn't understand why I loved heavily-seasoned hockey pucks made from blood, fat, and oatmeal. I figured the butcher would be my best bet.

The trip was a success. The shop didn't have black pudding, but I left with the next best thing — French-style blood sausage, or boudin noir — and several links of andouille. It wasn't just the selection that won me over, though. It was my conversation with the owner. We chatted about our mutual love of Ireland, her time in a Swiss culinary school, and her philosophy on running a business. According to Aubrey Gallegos, that open attitude is a sign of a good butcher. Gallegos is the program manager for the Good Meat Project, a nonprofit that teaches farmers, butchers, and consumers about ethical meat. "A good butcher (which is most butchers) will be excited to answer customer questions," she says. "This isn't a chore or an annoyance; sharing knowledge is part of the craft and trade they love."

Most pride themselves on quality and customer service, giving butcher shops an edge over grocery stores while keeping the trade alive. If your butcher won't answer your questions, it's a red flag. "Butcher shops know that they compete with the one-stop-shop convenience of grocery stores," Gallegos says. "Their edge is their expertise and personal customer service. Use it!"