10 Hardee's Commercials That Had Us Asking 'How Did They Get Away With That?'

Wilber Hardee opened the first Hardee's in 1960, in Greenville, North Carolina. Wilber made good with his enterprise, since by the end of the decade there were already over 200 locations serving out burgers, fries, and milkshakes. During the chain's surging '80s, Hardee's reached 2,000 outposts, eventually getting bought by CKE Restaurants Holdings in 1997 (and gaining the partner brand Carl's Jr.).

Hardee's has had a similar origin and trajectory as many other famous burger chains in the country. Where Hardee's differed was its eventual marketing approach. Eschewing the industry's conventional family-friendly advertising, Hardee's (and Carl's Jr.) went straight for shameless, provocative, ribald, irreverent promos. This created some of the most scandalous TV commercial moments of the era — and a few of them can still draw a blush these days.

You might even watch them and ask, "How did they get away with that?" It certainly made us ask (hence the article). And although Hardee's has turned down the heat on its general advert approach (especially amid the burger chain's recent, well-publicized struggles), the raunchier, bawdier, more rascally spots from its not-too-distant past live on through the internet. Let's cover the little one's eyes and check out 10 of those controversial commercials.