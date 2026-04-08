This Burger Chain Franchisee Just Filed For Bankruptcy — 65 Restaurants Are In Danger

Tough times in the burger world. Jack in the Box has been struggling to survive, Wendy's is closing hundreds of restaurants, and now Carl's Jr., too, may see closures of its own. The chain itself isn't going out of business, at least not yet. However, the Friendly Franchisees Corporation, which is one of its major franchise holders, recently filed paperwork for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This company currently operates 65 Carl's Jr. locations in California, which may seem like a fair amount, but is only about 11% of the total number of Carl's Jrs. in the state and less than 7% of the chain's restaurants nationwide.

What's more, filing Chapter 11 doesn't necessarily mean that all 65 of the affected restaurants are slated for closure. The franchise owner can continue to run the businesses as funds permit, may be able to borrow more money to pay off debts, and could make any changes necessary to revive slumping sales. It is also possible that these locations may be sold to another operator. It's too early to tell what the ultimate fate of these restaurants will be, although the bankruptcy filing is certainly an indicator that things are not going as they should — nor is the Friendly Franchisees Corporation the only Carl's Jr. franchise holder that has experienced difficulties. Franchisees run nearly all of the chain's locations (only about 50 are corporate-held), and 40 franchised stores closed last year.