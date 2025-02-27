11 Signs Hardee's Is Struggling

Many people have a go-to fast food chain when they are looking for a quick meal, are feeling too lazy to cook, or are just craving a particular menu item. For quite a few Americans, that fast food chain is Hardee's. Wilber Hardee opened the first location of his namesake eatery in Greenville, North Carolina in 1960. Today, the restaurant's menu has a little bit of everything — from biscuit-based breakfast sandwiches to charbroiled burgers to hand-breaded chicken tenders, Hardee's has options for any time of day.

If you see the Hardee's sign with a smiling star and think that it looks familiar from another chain, you'd be right — Carl's Jr. sports the same logo. That may leave you wondering: If these two chains have the same branding, why do Hardee's and Carl's Jr. have different names? In 1997, Hardee's was acquired by CKE Restaurants — the parent company of Carl's Jr. — and the corporation gradually started integrating the Carl's Jr. menu items, design elements, and signage into Hardee's locations during the early 2000s. However, in April of 2024, CKE took steps toward the separation and individualization of these fast food chains.

Unfortunately for Hardee's fans, those efforts may be in vain, as this fast food chain might not be around much longer. Quick-service chains have been struggling, and Hardee's is one of them — its management claims that over 1,800 Hardee's eateries are now operating internationally, but there used to be at least 2,000 locations. Here are other signs as to why Hardee's might soon become nothing more than a memory.