The Old-School Hangover Cure Myth That's Only Making You Feel Worse

As long as alcohol has existed, hangovers have followed, so it's no wonder that the lore behind so many supposedly magical hangover cures is rich and varied. One of our favorite imbibers, Anthony Bourdain, had his own hangover routine, which included "spicy Szechuan food" and a cold Coca-Cola. For decades, the go-to hangover advice has been to eat something greasy in the morning. Bacon, cheeseburgers, giant burritos, hash browns — you name it. Any heavy, oil-soaked breakfast would supposedly "soak up" the alcohol and bring you back to life. It's comforting, delicious, and deeply ingrained in the culture. Unfortunately, it's also largely a myth, and in many cases, eating greasy food when you're hungover can make you feel significantly worse.

If you're still not convinced fast food burgers for breakfast won't cure you, consider this: Alcohol dehydrates you, sandpapers your stomach lining, shoots blood sugar levels all over the place, and triggers inflammation. And by the time you wake up with a raging headache and nausea, the alcohol has already metabolized. The damage is done. There's nothing left to "absorb," no matter how much grease you stuff down your gullet. What's more, fast foods can be especially rough on a tummy that's already inflamed, thanks to all the alcohol now increasing your stomach acid. It would indeed be a more beautiful, more just world if fatty food could somehow neutralize alcohol after the fact, but tragically, it's false.