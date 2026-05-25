The Natural Reason Sausage Casings Look So Veiny

Sometimes, things have a pretty reasonable explanation. Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to the other side, of course — why else would it do such a thing? Similarly, you may have looked at a package full of Italian sausages, or perhaps some other kind of naturally cased sausage link, and wondered why on earth they're so veiny. Well, there's a perfectly sensible reason for that: sausage casing is made out of pig intestine, and pig intestines have veins in them. (We said it was sensible; we didn't say it wasn't gross.)

Maybe we should be a bit more specific. Not all sausage casing is made out of intestine. But natural casings definitely are — they're generally made from the submucosa layer of the small intestine. Rich in fiber and collagen, it's an ideal choice for a sturdy yet pliable sausage casing. But it's also quite vascular, which is just a fancy way of saying "veiny." It can be a bit of an unwelcome reminder that you're eating one of the less photo-friendly parts of an animal (which Americans don't do too well with, as seen with our aversion to offal), but it's perfectly harmless, and elevates your sausage experience to boot.