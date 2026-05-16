11 Cereal Myths And Secrets That Will Change How You View Breakfast Forever

With the way things are going in the breakfast aisle nowadays, you could argue that the future is just a series of desserts being made into cereal. And, okay, valid. But that wasn't always the case. Once you start digging into that crunchy, marshmallow-sprinkled history of cereal, things get surprisingly strange.

Unlike some cereals, we won't sugar-coat anything here. From questionable health trends to marketing snafus that actually pulled the military into the mix, cereal has quite a track record. For more than a century, cereal has grown and evolved from the blandest of bran and corn flakes, to grocery aisles packed to the gills with all manner of sugar-laced glory (think chocolatey, cinnamony, French toasty, frosted — the list goes on and on).

Over the decades, society has perpetuated its fair share of myths about cereal. The truth is, the history of cereal is stranger, funnier, and way more dramatic than most people realize. So, pour yourself a bowl. Things are about to get a little nutty.