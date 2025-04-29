This Is What's Really In Imitation Blueberries

When you pick up a box of blueberry muffin mix at the store, you expect it to contain a few things. Namely, some sort of simple batter mix and, well, blueberries. The thing is, despite these packages having the word "blueberry" printed across the front in large letters, many of them don't contain even a trace of real fruit. Instead, they contain an artificially colored and flavored product often referred to by names like "blueberry bits."

As for what exactly is in these artificial blueberry nuggets, it varies from brand to brand, but they all follow a similar scheme. The fake blueberry chunks are made from various sugars, starches, and oils, which are colored with blue and red dyes and flavored with an artificial blueberry flavor made from, according to one patent, "linalool and a flavorant selected from the group consisting of trans-2-hexenol, trans-2-hexenal, cis-3-hexenol, cis-3-hexenal and combinations thereof."

Now, this is not to say that the "blueberry" products in your pantry are unsafe to consume. All of these products are approved by the FDA and are considered to be perfectly safe. This is not even meant to discourage you from eating artificial blueberries, only to ensure that you are aware of what you're getting. (In fact, the Dunkin' Donuts blueberry cobbler coffee is pretty delicious, and there's no way that crystal clear syrup is made with real blueberries.) That said, we do have some advice for how to ensure the blueberry products you buy contain the real thing.