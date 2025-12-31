11 Iconic Junk Foods From The 1960s That Are Still Around Today

Back before snacks were expected to be protein-packed or purely organic, and long before anyone felt the need to side-eye a neon-colored ingredient list that few could actually pronounce, there was the glorious 1960s. This was a kind of golden age when junk food didn't apologize for being just tasty and fun to eat. Think TV dinners in their own iconic trays, drive-in movie nights complete with sugar-laden, greasy-spoon snacks, and grocery aisles filled to bursting with the furthest things from fat-free we could find. Convenience was king, and flavor came first.

The '60s gave us snacks and treats designed for pure joy, groovy munchies meant to be enjoyed while sitting on shag carpets, shared at backyard barbecues, or absolutely inhaled while watching Saturday morning cartoons on a wood-paneled TV (maybe even one with an antenna). Macros or mindfulness were not in the snack vocabulary, and the only "requirements" for the ideal 1960s snacks were that they had plenty of crunch, sugar, and salt to make you smile.

Today, while many of our favorite vintage junk foods have vanished, a select few are still holding strong. These 11 iconic bites and sips have outlived bell-bottoms and run circles around rotary phones to stand the test of time and refuse to fade into obscurity.