Every Cinnabon Menu Item, Ranked Worst To Best

Until now, the closest I had ever come to sampling a real Cinnabon was the icing-filled, Cinnabon-branded donut holes from Taco Bell. While tasty, I admit those sugar-dusted bites of fried dough didn't exactly leave me desperate to try the real thing.

My first step when trying out somewhere new is to learn a little about the business. I was surprised to learn the chain had been around since 1985, despite my not having heard of it until the early 2000s. Though I shouldn't be surprised, living in Rhode Island has a way of isolating me from popular chains. Thankfully, we're no longer one of the few states without a Cinnabon, which is why it felt like the right time to finally assess its full food menu.

The task of eating a few pounds of sugar draped over yeasted dough sounded delicious, but unlike other rankings and reviews I have done, cinnamon rolls are at their best when fresh. Ice cream can wait in the freezer. Potato chips can stay sealed until you're ready. This time, though, I needed to prepare my stomach and be ready to dig in while everything was fresh. So, I woke up bright and early on a Saturday morning, determined to dig in.