Every Cinnabon Menu Item, Ranked Worst To Best
Until now, the closest I had ever come to sampling a real Cinnabon was the icing-filled, Cinnabon-branded donut holes from Taco Bell. While tasty, I admit those sugar-dusted bites of fried dough didn't exactly leave me desperate to try the real thing.
My first step when trying out somewhere new is to learn a little about the business. I was surprised to learn the chain had been around since 1985, despite my not having heard of it until the early 2000s. Though I shouldn't be surprised, living in Rhode Island has a way of isolating me from popular chains. Thankfully, we're no longer one of the few states without a Cinnabon, which is why it felt like the right time to finally assess its full food menu.
The task of eating a few pounds of sugar draped over yeasted dough sounded delicious, but unlike other rankings and reviews I have done, cinnamon rolls are at their best when fresh. Ice cream can wait in the freezer. Potato chips can stay sealed until you're ready. This time, though, I needed to prepare my stomach and be ready to dig in while everything was fresh. So, I woke up bright and early on a Saturday morning, determined to dig in.
12. Churro Stick
Churros are one of those snacks that I don't get to enjoy often enough. Fried dough desserts, or doughboys as we call them in Rhode Island, are the kind of sweet treat that immediately makes my mind fill with memories of childhood. While churros aren't exactly the same thing, being generally crispier on the outside and more airy on the inside, they definitely bring out that same nostalgia to a degree.
Before digging in, I broke the churro into two pieces. I wanted a more interesting photo, but really, it was with the intention of sharing the treat with my husband. Unfortunately, I didn't even manage to rip it apart before my heart sank. The star-shaped tube of fried dough, generously dusted in cinnamon sugar, was like a brick of rubber. Seriously, just ripping it in half was a test of physical strength I nearly failed.
Taking a bite was an exercise in patience. The texture delivered a crunch followed by the heaviest, longest, and least satisfying pencil eraser I've ever eaten. While the cinnamon sugar on the outside meant that it was sweet and had a nice flavor, I couldn't make it through more than two bites before putting it down.
11. BonBites
My first thought when looking at these two-bite-sized cinnamon rolls was that they reminded me of Burger King's Cini Minis that have come and gone from the menu over the years. My first job, all the way back in 2002, was working at the fast food chain. When I first started, one of the staff's favorite menu items to steal a few of was those tiny cinnamon treats. For a moment, I relived those memories — but only fleetingly.
Biting into one did not provide the experience I expected. Maybe it was because I had started out my tasting with the Cinnabon Classic Roll (more on that later), but the texture and flavor of the BonBites was a complete letdown. True, the feel of them was a genuine step up from what Cinnabon called a churro, but that wasn't enough to make them good. The dough, which tasted like it had been baked from frozen rather than fresh like their regular-sized buns, was thick and became pasty as I chewed.
Admittedly, the BonBites weren't a total nightmare. They're bits of dough filled with warm spice and coated with sweet icing. But if I picked up a pack thinking I'd be getting a real cinnamon bun in a smaller form, I'd be angry. To sound like my father, I wasn't angry, just disappointed.
10. Cookie Bonbite Sandwich
This is one of those awkward moments when putting two things together did not improve either. On paper, I'd have agreed that putting a big dollop of cream cheese icing between two chocolate chip cookies should lead to something even better than cookies or icing on their own. Sadly, I would have been just as wrong as the people at Cinnabon who came up with the idea.
Cream cheese icing is one of those simple pleasures you find in life that has a way of putting a unique spin on something you've seen thousands of times before. There's something totally unforgettable about how the subtle tang and richness of cream cheese balance other bold flavors while also bringing them together. Unfortunately for Cinnabon, that only works when the sweetness of the icing is balanced by whatever element it's paired with. That balance was missing with the Cookie Bonbite Sandwich.
The semi-sweet chocolate chip cookies were delicious, but combined with the icing, I could feel my teeth cringing in fear as my tongue pulled back. While the pieces are good, the end product lacks balance while having far too much sugar. Saccharine and unsatisfying.
9. Cookie Bonbite
I know you're wondering exactly what, exactly, a Cookie Bonbite is. I just wrote a whole review of the sandwich version, and never quite explained just what made the cookie special. I couldn't help myself. After all, I had to save a little something for my review of the individual version.
Other than being noticeably better than the sandwich version — and marking the turning point in this ranking as we hit the menu items I wouldn't say no to trying again — this classic chocolate chip cookie contains an interesting twist. Buried in its center, beneath the unassuming chocolate chips and the golden brown exterior, is a Bonbite.
While it's true that I didn't enjoy the mini rolls much on their own, I'm surprised to say that they kind of work here — though perhaps that's because the miniature roll simply vanishes into the background of the cookie's flavor profile. Visually, you can see the swirled treat if you look at the bottom of the cookie, but when you're eating, the cinnamon is tough to notice over all the gooey chocolate. Even the weighty texture of little pastries simply melts into the cookie. This was simply a great example of a chocolate chip cookie when it came right down to it. One that I'd happily eat again.
8. Caramel Lover
When Cinnabon set out to make a Topped Bon that would appeal to the caramel-loving masses, it succeeded. Every single bite of this treat was steeped in a sweet and buttery caramel drizzle that reminded me of those often found poured generously over an ice cream sundae. Despite being my least favorite of the four different Topped Bons I tried, there's no doubt that it was delicious.
All the full-size rolls had a delicious chew. They are soft and bouncy to the touch, but have a strong structure that leads to the exact density and mouthfeel I seek in a good bun. This roll pushed the caramel flavor to the front, and the dough had been proved perfectly, creating a pillow-like consistency in the best way possible. Cinnabon clearly has it down when it comes to the basics.
While the Caramel Lover excelled on the flavor and texture front, I have to admit that it was far too sweet. The sugar level was simply off the charts, which was a shame. Instead of using a deeper, more browned caramel with a touch of salt, Cinnabon opted for a sugary sauce that left this treat with no chance to shine as a cinnamon roll and ended up suffering because of it.
7. Caramel PecanBon
Okay, yes. This is, at its core, just the Caramel Lover with pecans on top. But don't let that fool you into thinking it's simply a matter of whether you like nuts or not. This Topped Bon's ranking had a stronger rationale behind it than a simple "I like nuts." (However, I admit that I do in fact like nuts quite a bit.)
The first thing this roll did right was have a little less caramel. I can't be sure whether it was a matter of intention, or if it was simply a matter of human error, but this roll had about half the amount of sugary sauce found on the Caramel PecanBon. That alone helped balance the sugar level, at least a bit. Even then, if I'm being discerning, it was still a touch cloying. I was thankful the nuts helped to round out the bun further.
While the soft crunch of pecans was a delightful addition to the fluffy chew of the bun itself, the nutty, fatty, and savory flavor they brought to the table helped so much in rounding out the balance and making each bite more enjoyable than its nutless brother bun.
6. Oreo Bon
When it came to the Oreo Bon, I had a genuinely tough time passing judgment. This was the first Oreo-flavored treat I've tried where the signature dark cocoa flavor faded into the background. Even when a knock-off, non-Oreo product is used, there's no mistaking that specific type of chocolatey flavor. At least, I thought that was true.
I suppose I should start by saying that this was a great cinnamon roll. It had the same base as the others, but the saccharine quality of the Caramel Bons was a thing of the past. This Bon had a clear, balanced cinnamon level that worked well with the creamy texture of the icing, but completely overtook any Oreo flavor. Okay, there was some chocolate, but I'm serious when I say that it was hard to notice.
The cookie pieces added a nice crunch, but only the ones on top of the roll. Any piece that had come in contact with the icing was soft — not in a way that made them unpleasant, but in a way that took away any benefit they may have had in adding some interesting textural variety. In the end, this was yummy enough to earn a firm middle ranking, but not good enough to overcome its competitors.
5. TurtleBon
I found the missing chocolate flavor of the Oreo Bon, and it's in the TurtleBon. The chocolate topping came across with a depth and light bitterness that perfectly balanced the added sweetness of the caramel, which was too much for the others. When added to the pecans, each bite was a wonderful example of what a classic pecan turtle candy should taste like.
If I had any complaints, it would be the lack of cream cheese. While iced like all the others, the thick chocolate flavor and syrupy caramel completely overtook the icing, which I think would have been a great way to make a good Bon stand out even more. Honestly, a touch less sugar and a more cream-cheese-rich icing would have been an improvement across the board, but there's no doubt that this pillow of dough would make an enticing treat for anyone.
If the Oreo Bon was a treat for the kids, then the TurtleBon is its sophisticated older sibling, ready to sit at the adults' table. While a few other items outscored this twist on a classic cinnamon roll, that's not a mark against it. If anything, this pastry is likely to be a go-to for me as one of the best dessert-worthy treats from the chain.
4. Center of the Roll
The cup of gooey, sticky, sweet pieces of cinnamon roll drenched in melted cinnamon sugar and butter, then topped with a swirl of cream cheese frosting ... I'm sorry. Where was I? Oh, that's right. I was talking about our fourth-place contender, the Center of the Roll, which is designed to give the experience of eating nothing but the most flavorful part of the pastry.
Digging my fork into the cup of moist dough, my first thought was, "This is going to be too sweet." I was on my third bite before I realized that, while the Center of the Roll was definitely packed with sugar, the level of sweetness was perfect. I have little doubt from the texture that each order is clearly made of more than just the actual center of cinnamon rolls, as the dough was packed with cinnamon filling and covered in icing.
Despite the top three managing to achieve a higher score than these sloppy sugar-soaked bundles of yum, I could imagine grabbing one of these and snacking on it as I walk around the mall. Much like I can't resist the smell of an Auntie Anne's, the scent of Cinnabon's Center of the Roll will be whispering "buy these" to me at the mall from now on.
3. CinnaSweeties
The fight between these little balls of puffed air and the rest of our top three was intense. With only four or five in the container, I had to go back repeatedly to make sure I was still as impressed by the CinnaSweeties after trying other menu items. Without hesitation, these light-as-a-feather doughnut bites came in swinging every time they entered the ring.
I've already gone over my love of fried dough and its connections to my childhood, but these spherical pieces of bliss completely shattered my expectations. I was so sure that they were going to be run-of-the-mill that I barely paid them any mind, not even dunking my first bite into the frosting provided.
What I found upon finally taking that initial taste was an ethereal lightness and gossamer texture that felt as easy to bite through as a cloud. Marshmallows are dense, heavy, and as solid as stone compared to these dainty wisps of dough. While not as filling or flavorful as some of the other menu items, the sheer perfection of the texture and the perfectly balanced sweetness made these a delight to eat in a way that plenty of similar products fail to achieve. For what they are meant to be, they are near perfection.
2. Butterbeer-flavored Bon
I've had a dozen or so Butterbeer-themed products. One of my favorite ones comes from a small bookshop and café in Mystic, Connecticut. While attempts at a "Harry Potter"-themed sweet treat have a few things in common — butterscotch is usually a prominent flavor — the quality tends to vary. I suppose that's to be expected when trying to whip up a flavor based on the description of an imaginary magical beverage from a children's story.
When it came to Cinnabon's attempt at a Butterbeer treat, the Bon also embraced butterscotch, or something like it. It was a rich and creamy note with a hint of salt and a warmth reminiscent of hard candies from grandma. However, that wasn't all. With each bite, I was more and more sure of a fruit-like taste reminding me of apples.
While I couldn't be sure there was an apple flavor, what I could be sure of was a flawless balance between sweet and savory, spiced and rich, and breakfast and dessert. Since I was trying Cinnabon for the first time, I had to decide where to start, and this was my first choice. After trying every other treat, only one managed to satisfy as much as this one. Get it while it's still available.
1. Classic Roll
Digging into the Classic Roll, the staple product that started the Cinnabon journey over 40 years ago, I expected a little bit of disappointment. After seeing the extravagant toppings and look of some of the other items, it seemed inevitable that this roll would taste comparatively dull. Even at a glance, it seemed light on the frosting and less exciting than the others. But I should have had more faith. There is a reason this simple cinnamon roll started a franchise.
Despite a variety of delicious pastries full of warm spices, no other roll had a better balance of flavor than the classic. The ratios of sugar to cinnamon to tangy frosting were flawless. Not only did this roll have the same great texture and satisfying chew as the others, but it had an undeniably cleaner and more enjoyable flavor. After having the chance to taste almost a dozen other baked goods, finding the classic to be the best bite I'd eaten was strangely heartwarming.
If you want a cinnamon roll that harkens back to memories of childhood and what a cinnamon roll is meant to be, then look no further. While there are a lot of crowd-pleasing treats on the Cinnabon menu, none were more jaw-droppingly wholesome than the classic that started it all.
Methodology
As an avid baker, my grading scale can be a bit harsh. However, I also want to judge a product by reasonable standards. With so many styles and flavors of cinnamon buns out there, I asked myself what I expected from a successful take on the baked good. It's hard to pin down exactly what rules they should follow in the first place.
While there's some debate on the origin of the treat, cinnamon buns seem to date back to at least 17th-century Sweden. Wherever I looked, there were a few things that remained consistent over time. A well-made bun should be made with yeasted dough, rise well during baking, be fluffy yet chewy, and strike a balance between the savory, spiced cinnamon, the sugar it's mixed with, and the icing on top.
This left three categories in which each bun would be judged. I reviewed the texture of each treat, the level of sweetness, and the balance of cinnamon against everything else. Texture was a category in which each menu item would be able to score up to 15 points. Sweetness would grant the opportunity to earn up to 10 points, and the balance category would add another 10 points to the available pool. After scoring each item, I then ranked them from worst to best.