The Only 2 US States Not Blessed With A Cinnabon Location

If you've been to a mall at some point within the past couple of decades, you've probably seen a Cinnabon location: a little shop or kiosk that specializes in cinnamon rolls so cartoonishly massive they look like the subject of a children's book about an overly hubristic mouse. Opinions on the chain are somewhat polarized: Anthony Bourdain once said that none of the eyebrow-raising foods he ate while traveling the world were as repulsive to him as Cinnabon, and "Better Call Saul" portrayed a managerial position in an Omaha Cinnabon as a soul-crushing purgatory for a criminal lawyer in hiding. Still, enough people like it to keep the business thriving: there are Cinnabon locations in 48 different states. The two exceptions? Two New England states: Maine and Vermont.

While Maine once had a Cinnabon location, situated in the Maine Mall in South Portland, it has since closed, and no other shopping center in the Pine Tree State has picked up the slack. Meanwhile, Vermont is generally not a state for fast food franchises in general: there's no Chick-fil-A in the Green Mountain State after the chain had a copyright dispute with a Vermont-based artist, and its capital of Montpelier is the only state capital without a McDonald's or a Starbucks. If you're in either state and you're craving cinnamon and frosting, you'll have to schlep over to Manchester, New Hampshire.