The Only US State Capital Without A McDonald's Or Starbucks

McDonald's and Starbucks are two fast food megachains, with restaurants all over the country, and in many nations the world over, too. They're ubiquitous; visit pretty much any city in the U.S. and you'll only go a few blocks until you see either the Golden Arches or the green mermaid logo, or both. Yet there is one state capital in the USA that has made a conscious decision to go without either a McDonald's restaurant or a Starbucks store within its city limits.

Montpelier, the capital of the tiny state of Vermont, is indeed the only U.S. capital city that doesn't contribute to the millions of burgers sold each day or the millions of caramel Frappuccinos sold each month — and for good measure, there aren't any Burger Kings or Walmarts in the city, either. The reasoning behind this is that the city instead likes to focus on small, local businesses, versus huge chains like McDonald's and Starbucks. Per their city website, Montpelier takes great pride in "doing things a little differently"; for them, "Local is a way of life."