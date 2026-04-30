Cinnabon's New Butterbeer Treats Menu Is So Good It Could Put A Smile On Voldemort's Face
When you think of "Harry Potter," a few things likely come to mind: wizards, broomsticks, magical spells — you name it. And when it comes to the fictional world's cuisine, one treat stands out above the rest: Butterbeer.
In 2025, fans had to make the trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios to experience the magic that is Butterbeer Season, an annual celebration filled with limited-edition Butterbeer treats and merchandise. This year, however, things look a little different. To mark the franchise's 25th anniversary, Cinnabon is bringing the magical flavor right to your doorstep (or perhaps your local airport or mall food court). The chain is the first U.S.-based restaurant partner to take part in Butterbeer Season, debuting two limited-time menu items: a Butterbeer-flavored Classic Roll and Butterbeer-flavored Chillata.
Before you say "Accio!" (that's a summoning charm, for those who may not be up-to-date on their "Harry Potter" lingo), you'll probably want to know if these treats are truly worth seeking out. Thankfully, we got a first look at the new menu items before they hit stores, and we're sharing our thoughts here. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Cinnabon's new limited-time Butterbeer menu.
Methodology
Because The Takeout was granted an early look at the new "Harry Potter"-themed menu items, I was able to sample both products at a Cinnabon location in New York City. While I haven't formally reviewed Cinnabon's menu before, I do come with credentials: I'm a longtime Cinnabon customer (my family does, in fact, buy a box of Classic Rolls to enjoy on Christmas morning every year), and I've reviewed other chains' menu offerings, from Chick-fil-A sandwiches to the most popular Starbucks pastries and beverages. I therefore felt prepared to provide an in-depth, honest review of the new menu items.
With a flavor as iconic and beloved as Butterbeer, it's safe to say that collective expectations for this launch are high. The most important factors I considered when evaluating each item were flavor, presentation, and brand alignment. Menu items were most successful when they delivered a bold yet balanced flavor, looked as good as they tasted, and felt like an authentic yet fresh take on the Butterbeer flavor fans know and love.
Price and availability
While Butterbeer Season typically takes place over the course of a few months (March through May) at Universal Studios, Cinnabon's celebration will take place over just a few weeks. The Butterbeer-themed menu hits participating locations on May 4 and will be available through May 17 while supplies last.
A Butterbeer-flavored Classic Roll has an average price of $7.59. The Butterbeer-flavored Chillata is priced at $6.59 for a small and $6.99 for a regular-sized drink.
Nutritional information
The Butterbeer-flavored Classic Roll contains 950 calories, 137 grams of carbs, 67 grams of sugar, 41 grams of fat, and 13 grams of protein. For reference, the Classic Roll has similar nutritional information, containing 880 calories with 129 grams of carbs, 61 grams of total sugars, 37 grams of fat, and 12 grams of protein.
Depending on what size you order (the 16-ounce small size or the 24-ounce regular size), the Butterbeer Chillata ranges from 470 to 580 calories. The small size has 65 grams of carbs, 59 grams of sugar, 21 total grams of fat, and 7 grams of protein. The regular size has 80 grams of carbs, 72 grams of sugar, 25 grams of fat, and 9 grams of protein.
Taste test: Butterbeer-flavored Classic Roll
I didn't know what to expect going into this taste test. I figured this could either be an underwhelming attempt to capture an iconic, mythical flavor or something worthy of joining the ranks of the best cinnamon rolls in the U.S. I can now say that this roll definitely falls into the latter category.
In the interest of full transparency, I've never actually had Butterbeer. Had I known how exclusive a drink it was during my one trip to Universal Studios as a child, perhaps I would have sought it out. But from what I know of Butterbeer, which is that it's meant to taste like a combination of butterscotch and cream soda, this roll is right on the money. It captures the flavor beautifully, translating it seamlessly into a gooey, cinnamon-filled roll.
I was also a big fan of the presentation. Butterbeer is known for its distinct golden color and the sprinkles on top felt like a thoughtful nod to that. The sparkles also added a welcome crunchy element to the decadent cinnamon roll.
Taste test: Butterbeer-flavored Chillatta
The other half of Cinnabon's Butterbeer-themed menu is the Butterbeer-flavored Chillata. Given that Butterbeer is already an iconic beverage, I was curious to see how it would translate into a creamier drink. Overall, I really enjoyed it. It delivered that signature Butterbeer flavor, but in a lighter, sweeter form thanks to the addition of vanilla. (If you think vanilla is boring, you're eating the wrong vanilla.) It was pretty milk-forward, with the texture and flavor of a milkshake. (And yes, there is a difference between a milkshake and a malt.)
If the Butterbeer-flavored Classic Roll is an authentic capturing of the Butterbeer flavor, this feels more like a new interpretation. It focuses less on making a Butterbeer dupe and more on presenting the flavor in a new format. If you ask me, that's a smart move, as a less creamy drink might invite more direct comparison to the offering at Universal Studios.
The Butterbeer Chillata is refreshing, and it pairs nicely with the richer, more decadent roll. And again, this gets bonus points for those golden sprinkles. They shimmer just enough to make you think someone might've cast Lumos, the wand-lighting charm.
Final thoughts
Taking on a flavor as iconic as Butterbeer is no easy task. The drink is beloved for a reason, and any interpretation will easily be a hot topic of debate if it misses the mark. Thankfully, each of these items succeeds in delivering a flavor that feels nostalgic without losing its sense of novelty.
The menu items work especially well as a pairing. The Classic Roll leans more traditional and decadent, while the Chillatta feels more reimagined and refreshing. Both capture the magic of Butterbeer in their own way. More importantly, they both bring the flavor experience beyond Universal Studios, making a once-exclusive treat now accessible to fans across the country.
For many, "Harry Potter" is deeply tied to childhood or young adulthood. The Cinnabon x "Harry Potter" collaboration therefore marks an exciting opportunity for fans to celebrate the magic of their youth once more. So, if you've ever been curious about Butterbeer, consider this your sign to Slytherin on over to your nearest Cinnabon and give it a try while you still can.