Cinnabon's New Butterbeer Treats Menu Is So Good It Could Put A Smile On Voldemort's Face

When you think of "Harry Potter," a few things likely come to mind: wizards, broomsticks, magical spells — you name it. And when it comes to the fictional world's cuisine, one treat stands out above the rest: Butterbeer.

In 2025, fans had to make the trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios to experience the magic that is Butterbeer Season, an annual celebration filled with limited-edition Butterbeer treats and merchandise. This year, however, things look a little different. To mark the franchise's 25th anniversary, Cinnabon is bringing the magical flavor right to your doorstep (or perhaps your local airport or mall food court). The chain is the first U.S.-based restaurant partner to take part in Butterbeer Season, debuting two limited-time menu items: a Butterbeer-flavored Classic Roll and Butterbeer-flavored Chillata.

Before you say "Accio!" (that's a summoning charm, for those who may not be up-to-date on their "Harry Potter" lingo), you'll probably want to know if these treats are truly worth seeking out. Thankfully, we got a first look at the new menu items before they hit stores, and we're sharing our thoughts here. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Cinnabon's new limited-time Butterbeer menu.