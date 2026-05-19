Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: The Chain Where You'll Blow The Most Money On Ribs
If you're craving ribs but trying to be good about spending money, it helps to know what restaurants offer the best value. Although they are far from the only establishments with ribs on the menu, Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse are two popular chains that are certainly putting their name in the hat. There are many things Texas Roadhouse does better than Outback Steakhouse, and the ribs are one of them.
Let's throw down some numbers real quick while keeping in mind that prices will vary depending on the location. At both Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse, you can order either a ½ rack of ribs or a full rack (they word it differently, but it amounts to the same thing). A ½ rack of ribs at Texas Roadhouse will set you back a smooth $19.99, while the same order at Outback Steakhouse will cost you $23.29. As for the full rack, Texas Roadhouse is again the more affordable option, with an order costing $25.99, while Outback Steakhouse charges a hefty $30.99.
Now, you may be thinking to yourself that Texas Roadhouse could be pulling the wool over everyone's eyes with a little thing called shrinkflation, but surprisingly, it beats out Outback Steakhouse in terms of portion size as well. The ½-rack of ribs at Texas Roadhouse offers 900 calories while Outback Steakhouse's only has 730. The full racks are a little closer, with Texas Roadhouse's providing 1,450 calories and Outback Steakhouse's providing 1,430. More meat for less money sounds like a win-win to us.
Texas Roadhouse's ribs also beat Outback Steakhouse in terms of flavor
Alright, so maybe Texas Roadhouse's ribs are more affordable while also offering more meat, which automatically makes them the better deal. But just because something is cheaper doesn't mean it's worth the money. When it comes to food, what matters most is flavor. Not to keep picking on Outback Steakhouse, but this is a straight KO across the board because Texas Roadhouse's ribs are among the best you'll find at chain restaurants, according to customer reviews. Outback Steakhouse's ribs, sadly, are not. Are the ribs at Texas Roadhouse going to be the best restaurant ribs in the United States? No. No, they are not. But for a plate of ribs that's affordable and convenient, you could do much worse.
One aspect where both Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse match each other is with the sides offered. Each order of ribs, regardless of size, comes with two sides at both establishments. Depending on how you feel about what sides each restaurant offers, your valuation of that perk may differ slightly, but two sides is two sides — we're willing to chalk this up as a tie.
All in all, the winner is clear: Texas Roadhouse is the place to go if you're craving ribs. If you happen to be dining at Outback Steakhouse anyway and the ribs are calling your name, we won't stop you, but you may just want to save your appetite until the next time you're at Texas Roadhouse.