Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: The Chain Where You'll Blow The Most Money On Ribs

If you're craving ribs but trying to be good about spending money, it helps to know what restaurants offer the best value. Although they are far from the only establishments with ribs on the menu, Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse are two popular chains that are certainly putting their name in the hat. There are many things Texas Roadhouse does better than Outback Steakhouse, and the ribs are one of them.

Let's throw down some numbers real quick while keeping in mind that prices will vary depending on the location. At both Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse, you can order either a ½ rack of ribs or a full rack (they word it differently, but it amounts to the same thing). A ½ rack of ribs at Texas Roadhouse will set you back a smooth $19.99, while the same order at Outback Steakhouse will cost you $23.29. As for the full rack, Texas Roadhouse is again the more affordable option, with an order costing $25.99, while Outback Steakhouse charges a hefty $30.99.

Now, you may be thinking to yourself that Texas Roadhouse could be pulling the wool over everyone's eyes with a little thing called shrinkflation, but surprisingly, it beats out Outback Steakhouse in terms of portion size as well. The ½-rack of ribs at Texas Roadhouse offers 900 calories while Outback Steakhouse's only has 730. The full racks are a little closer, with Texas Roadhouse's providing 1,450 calories and Outback Steakhouse's providing 1,430. More meat for less money sounds like a win-win to us.