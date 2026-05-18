The Popular Costco Gift Your Giftee Can't Return

Costco gift cards may be non-refundable, but they do give folks a chance to see whether purchasing a genuine membership is worth the $65 price tag. The retailer has been cracking down on customers borrowing someone else's card to shop in recent years, making it more difficult for newbies to give the store a test run before committing to a membership. Using a Shop Card that a friend gave you as a gift is one of the few remaining ways to shop at Costco without a membership.

Even someone who isn't interested in joining the cult of Costco can benefit from using the card for a one-time trip. College students could use it to save on dorm accessories and cheap snacks, and people who want to fill up their chest freezer can stop by to stock up on Costco's USDA prime beef. The cards can be bought in $25 increments up to $500, so there's potentially a lot of purchase power for goods ranging from golf clubs to groceries.

Costco also offers a Gold Star membership gift card that people can redeem in-store for a membership of their very own. It's a terrific way to treat someone who's been on the fence about joining the program, and if you purchase two they can upgrade to an Executive membership, which gets them perks like 2% annual cash back on qualified purchases. Costco gift cards can't be returned, but even as someone who's never been sold on the discount warehouse, I can't imagine why anybody would want to with the value they hold.