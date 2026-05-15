What Papa John's Actually Does With Its Leftovers

Because food is perishable, restaurants like Papa John's inevitably have food leftover that it can't simply hold onto for the next customer to come purchase. The easiest solution would be to simply dump whatever food is leftover at the end of the night into the trash, but food waste is a big problem in the United States and abroad, even as many people go hungry, which is why many businesses are starting to implement practices that limit food waste and put leftover food to good use.

In the case of Papa John's, that comes in the form of its Harvest Program, which the pizza company first put together back in 2010. Between 2010 and 2022, the program is said to have donated 3.4 million meals. Apparently dissatisfied with those numbers, Papa John's announced in 2022 that it planned to donate another 10 million meals by 2027; effectively increasing the number of meals it donates sevenfold. That's a pretty ambitious goal, to say the least.

One hurdle that Papa John's faces in achieving this goal is the fact that it only makes pizzas to order. Unlike food donations from grocery stores, Papa John's doesn't just have pizzas lying around waiting for people to come pick them up, which it can donate if sales are slow. Customers order a specific pizza, that pizza gets made, and that's it. Which is to say, the only reason Papa John's would even have pizzas to donate would be if someone cancelled an order or forgot to pick it up.