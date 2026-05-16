Pack More Umami Into Cheese Balls With This Old-School Idea

A cheese ball really hates to see me coming. Forget the stuffed mushrooms, pigs in a blanket, meatballs, and deviled eggs; I'm here for the old-school dips, and truly, what's more enticing than sinking cracker after cracker into a ball of cheese in quick succession? It also doesn't take me long to get overstimulated at a potluck or cocktail party, which is why I'll spend the majority of the event making soothing trips back to the appetizer table. Those visits will double in frequency when my beloved cheese ball is packed with smoky, savory umami from the vintage addition of chopped ham.

Cheese is good, but the combination of cheese and meat is even better. Ham adds a salty hit that breaks through the richness of all the different creamy components. For this preparation, skip packaged sliced ham and head on over to the deli counter. You'll want to get thicker cuts (between ½ and 1 inch thick) so you can chop them into tiny morsels or bite-sized bits, depending on how chunky you want the texture of the cheese ball to be. Opt for maple- or honey-glazed varieties if you're after a sweeter note, or go for a black pepper-crusted or classic smoked ham for a more savory profile. It's best to avoid canned deviled ham spread because the texture is just too mushy, but tinned chopped ham will also work.