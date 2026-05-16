Pack More Umami Into Cheese Balls With This Old-School Idea
A cheese ball really hates to see me coming. Forget the stuffed mushrooms, pigs in a blanket, meatballs, and deviled eggs; I'm here for the old-school dips, and truly, what's more enticing than sinking cracker after cracker into a ball of cheese in quick succession? It also doesn't take me long to get overstimulated at a potluck or cocktail party, which is why I'll spend the majority of the event making soothing trips back to the appetizer table. Those visits will double in frequency when my beloved cheese ball is packed with smoky, savory umami from the vintage addition of chopped ham.
Cheese is good, but the combination of cheese and meat is even better. Ham adds a salty hit that breaks through the richness of all the different creamy components. For this preparation, skip packaged sliced ham and head on over to the deli counter. You'll want to get thicker cuts (between ½ and 1 inch thick) so you can chop them into tiny morsels or bite-sized bits, depending on how chunky you want the texture of the cheese ball to be. Opt for maple- or honey-glazed varieties if you're after a sweeter note, or go for a black pepper-crusted or classic smoked ham for a more savory profile. It's best to avoid canned deviled ham spread because the texture is just too mushy, but tinned chopped ham will also work.
Preparing and serving the best ham and cheese ball
A cream cheese and mayonnaise base just works when it comes to cheese balls, so don't mess with tradition here. Nuts are also the perfect finish in the form of a coating of pecans, walnuts, or almonds. As for the shredded cheeses, this is where you can get creative. Start with something relatively mild like cheddar, Swiss, or Colby Jack for the base, then introduce punchier flavors with additions like pepper Jack or smoked gouda. To double down on the umami notes from the ham, a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce and a spoonful of zippy Dijon mustard are excellent flavorings.
The combination of ham and cheese is undoubtedly rich, so fresh herbs are a must here. Parsley is a versatile and dependable option that adds vegetal brightness with a neutral-enough flavor profile that it can pair with a wide variety of seasonings and cheeses. Chives and thinly sliced scallions also bring a welcome touch of allium pungency.
As for the dippers, there's nothing like lightly sweet Wheat Thins or buttery Ritz, though you can add some ham-compatible selections to the assortment by including kettle-cooked BBQ potato chips, honey mustard pretzel sticks, or some classic cheese crackers. Crisp raw vegetables are also a lovely accompaniment, especially crunchy sweet peppers and sharp radishes.